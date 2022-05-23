'You better ask for a double team': The time Larry Bird taught John Salley a lesson

In this article:

Here's an impressive player comp: Luka Doncic and Larry Bird.

"I would be afraid to play against Luka. That's how good he is," former NBA player John Salley said recently on the "Rich Eisen Show." "Larry Bird would put fear in me like Luka does."

And Salley recalls a time Bird instilled that fear.

"Larry gets in the game one time, and for some reason (Detroit Pistons coach) Chuck Daly puts me in," Salley said.

NBA trophies: Hoosier greats Larry Bird and Oscar Robertson will be honored

Here's the exchange between Salley and Bird.

Bird: "You on me?"

Salley: "I say, 'Yeah, I got size on you.'"

Bird: "Y'all not double teaming me? (while looking around for a second defender)"

Salley: 'Nah, it's just me."

Bird: "Mouse in the house!"

Salley continued: "They change the play, he shoots and says, 'You better ask for a double team, bruh.'"

Salley said he just happened to pick up a couple of fouls soon afterward and got benched.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Larry Bird stories: John Salley sees similarities with Luka Doncic