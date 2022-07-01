Who will be better on-air: Richard Sherman or Ryan Fitzpatrick?
The "Good Morning Football" crew discuss the new broadcasters for the 2022 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew discuss the new broadcasters for the 2022 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Even though he's still waiting to work out his extension, Jordan Poyer is still happy with the #Bills right now... very much so:
CBS Sports sees Nick Foles as one of the best backup QBs.
Is Raiders TE Foster Moreau one of the most underrated players in the entire NFL?
The Rams have the 4th-best roster in the NFL entering 2022, according to ESPN
Pro Football Focus ranks the #Raiders secondary among the worst in the NFL
It's been an eventful offseason for the New Orleans Saints. Here are ten things we've learned about the team ahead of training camp, via @RossJacksonNOLA:
Justin Jefferson mentioned Jalen Ramsey and Marshon Lattimore as the two toughest CBs he's faced in the NFL
Who's more important to the Patriots' success in 2022: The dynamic, do-it-all wide receiver or the newcomer with deep threat potential? Our Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry hash out the Kendrick Bourne vs. DeVante Parker debate.
The #49ers DE group might be the best its been since Kyle Shanahan arrived. (via @nicholasmcgee24)
How did the Steelers spend their salary cap this offseason?
The Panthers thought they were playoff contenders early last season.
The Cowboys backup RB is picked to make his first Pro Bowl, Oxnard dates, the evolution of Deion Sanders, and Mike McCarthy's job security. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Jaylen Brown had to set the record straight after Draymond Green claimed he "stole" the Celtics star's heart in the NBA Finals.
Sean McVay probably got a lot of texts after the Rams' Super Bowl win, but one of the best was from Jared Goff
Top 5 schools the Big Ten might go after now that it grabbed USC and UCLA?
USC and UCLA to the Big Ten? And you thought the Big Ten was just going to let the SEC have all the fun. Pac-12 insider of insiders Jon Wilner shook up the world with his tweet that the Big Ten was going to expand with USC and UCLA - or, at least, ...
Realignment happens for one reason. Just follow the money generated by top regular-season college football games on TV.
Watson's hearing is over. Some interesting information on next steps, timeline and what was presented. Reportedly, the NFL did not present any evidence of "violence, threat, force or coercion":
The Deshaun Watson hearing is over. Three days of testimony and argument have concluded. Per a source with knowledge of the proceedings, some relevant information appears below. First, the NFL interviewed 12 women who are making allegations against the Browns quarterback. Five cases became the focal point of the league’s presentation. Second, the NFL’s case [more]
On one hand, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has had 24 different women accuse him in civil court of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. On the other hand, Watson was never charged with a crime. In the middle resides the NFL. Because the Watson case has become the first one to be processed under the [more]