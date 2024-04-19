Advertisement

Bettendorf wins eight straight with 6-0 win over Central

Nick Couzin

Bettendorf boys soccer wins their eight straight game by topping Davenport Central, 6-0.

Landon Potts recorded a hat trick scoring three of the first four goals for the Bulldogs.

