Bettendorf varsity soccer defeats Dowling

The number 9 ranked Bettendorf boys varsity soccer team on Saturday defeated number 1 ranked and previously undefeated Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, according to a news release.

After a physical and tough back-and-forth regulation ending in a 0-0 tie, Bettendorf outlasted Dowling in penalty kicks 3-2.

(contributed photo)

Coming down to the final kick and holding a tight 3-2 lead, Bettendorf sophomore goalie Payton Douglas made a diving save to record his third stop in the extra session, and pandemonium ensued as the Bettendorf boys stormed the field in celebration.

It was a hotly contested game with several close chances on goal by both teams. Bettendorf senior forward Chase Wakefield looked sure to seal the win with a great run and shot from close range with just a few minutes left, but the Dowling goalie made a diving save to the post to deny the score.

Dowling likewise had a chance with time running out but Douglas locked down a hard shot on target to seal the regulation tie and send it to penalties.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.