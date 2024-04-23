Bettendorf Police Department hosts Annual Torch Run for Special Olympics

On May 20 at 10 a.m. the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will begin outside the Bettendorf Police Department, located at 1609 State Street in Bettendorf. If you see a group of officers running through the streets of Bettendorf and Davenport, you can rest assured that it is for a good cause.

Officers will carry the Special Olympics Flame of Hope for 6.3 miles as they head east from the police department, turn north on 18th Street, connect with the bike path at Parkway Drive, follow the path into Davenport and end at Rookies Sports Bar at 2818 North Brady Street in Davenport.

You do not have to be a sworn law enforcement officer to participate and you are not required to run the entire distance. Support vehicles will be available to provide water and pick up runners.

Whether you participate or not, you can purchase apparel to show support for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics here or by emailing Officer Ashley Guffey at aguffey@bettendorf.org by April 30.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run began in Iowa in 1987 and continues to grow every year. Over 1,000 officers participated and over $1,200,000 was raised for Special Olympics Iowa Athletes in 2019. The Bettendorf Police Department has participated for more than 30 years.

