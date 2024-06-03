Bettendorf’s Bohonek records hat trick in state championship win

Bettendorf’s Carson Bohonek recorded a hat trick in their 3-1 win over WDM Valley, helping the Bulldogs to their first state championship since 1998.

Bohonek’s 43 goals, 97 points, both program records in a single season.

