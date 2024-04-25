Bets are still being taken on Caleb Williams to be the first overall pick

It would be a major shock at this point if quarterback Caleb Williams isn't the first overall pick in the draft. Surprisingly, you can still make a minor amount of money by betting on that proposition.

DraftKings still has Williams on the board at -20000. In other words, you have to bet $20,000 to win $100.

It's still easy money. With only a slight risk of things going haywire.

Really, what would it take for the Bears not to take him, four hours before the draft starts? Falling safe? Runaway bus? Lions fan pulling a Jeff Gillooly against the future Bears franchise quarterback? (Actually, the Nancy Kerrigan attack did happen in Detroit.)

So, yes, it's a small return but it's virtually guaranteed at this point.