‘Betrayed Us’ – Real Madrid Superstar Faces Harsh Criticism from Pundit Over Final Months at PSG

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé officially joined Real Madrid on Monday. The French star arrived as a free agent and signed a five-year deal with the Spanish giants.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old returned to the pitch for the France national team as Les Bleus defeated Luxembourg 3-0 in a friendly to prepare for UEFA Euro 2024.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner provided a goal to former PSG teammate Randal Kolo Muani and scored off a pass from Bradley Barcola. Nonetheless, watching this performance from Mbappé led RMC Sport pundit Jérôme Rothen to slam the player for how he has played over the last few months.

“Everything we saw yesterday is everything we haven’t seen all season at PSG,” Rothen said on Thursday’s Rothen s’enflamme. “For the past five months, when Kylian doesn’t put in enough effort, it’s not an issue of the coach, the management, the president, or the fans… It’s simply a matter of respect. When you consider yourself one of the best players in the world, you need to have an attitude that matches.

“You have to fight for your teammates, for your country, and for your club. I think he betrayed us throughout the season. It has been catastrophic from start to finish in terms of image and communication. I’m very upset with him. Because when I see him with the French national team, all smiles, it’s just not acceptable.”

Mbappé was a nonfactor in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League semifinal elimination at the hands of Borussia Dortmund. The star player didn’t score any goals or provide assists to contribute to goals.

The Parisians would fall one round short of reaching the Champions League final, as Dortmund would advance and then lose to Real Madrid 2-0 in the final.