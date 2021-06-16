Betnijah Laney with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) Kevin Durant has always been one of the NBA's most unstoppable scorers. The Brooklyn Nets needed much more than points Tuesday night, so Durant gave them one of the most spectacular performances in postseason history. Durant had 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, sending the Nets back into the lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 114-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5.