Betnijah Laney and Kayla Thornton on need for Liberty to be more 'disruptive and aggressive' in Game 2 | NY Liberty

New York Liberty forwards Betnijah Laney and Kayla Thornton know Game 2 of the WNBA Finals vs Las Vegas on Wednesday night is crucial but they also trailed in their first-round series against Connecticut before taking the next three games in a row. Both players agree that the Liberty need to be more "disruptive and aggressive" on both ends of the court. Laney: "Know what we're capable of, go out there and put two and two together