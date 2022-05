Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse, a punishment stemming from his admission of providing opioids to a teammate who fatally overdosed. The former New York Mets star also admitted in February during a federal trial in Texas stemming from Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs' death that he used cocaine while in New York and California. “We support all aspects of MLB's joint drug prevention and treatment program and their ruling in this particular case,” Orioles general manager Mike Elias said in a statement.