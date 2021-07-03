Betnijah Laney with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics

The Telegraph

Mark Cavendish is close to tears again. It is 24hrs on from his extraordinary, redemptive win in Fougères on Tuesday but every time he thinks about it his eyes begin to mist over. The reaction of his family, in particular, clearly touched him deeply. A video on his phone of his three-year-old son, Casper, who is “cycling-obsessed”, cheering him on while watching the denouement to the stage, has been getting a lot of playtime. “Casper’s like a Mini-Me,” he says, proudly. “Short little legs. Full