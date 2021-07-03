Betnijah Laney with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
Betnijah Laney (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 07/03/2021
DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun) with a 2-pointer vs. Indiana Fever, 07/03/2021
Theresa Plaisance (Washington Mystics) with a Deep 3 vs. New York Liberty, 07/03/2021
Jazmine Jones (New York Liberty) with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics, 07/03/2021
The WNBA All-Star Game features Team WNBA vs. Team USA, in unusual break of not hosting game during Olympic year. Plus, what's wrong with the Fever?; NIL laws and the pros; Mother of Dragons and Commissioner's Cup update.
Marina Mabrey (Dallas Wings) with an And One vs. Chicago Sky, 07/02/2021
Mackenzie Salmon connected with the New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu and got her perspective on the WNBA's ability to reach a 99% vaccination rate among players.
Carey Price stared at the puck in the net behind him in a must-win Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Staring right back at Price and his Canadiens teammates is a near-impossible deficit, down 3-0 to the Tampa Bay Lightning and facing the prospect of elimination in Game 4 Monday at home. After Montreal counted on him so much to get through the playoffs, Price appears to be wearing down, and some very stoppable shots going in have contributed to this situation.
Sarah Alpar launched her GoFundMe on Friday to help cover the costs so she can train full time.
When she woke up this morning, Sarah Alpar did not expect to have a notification that Jake Paul had messaged her.
Mark Cavendish is close to tears again. It is 24hrs on from his extraordinary, redemptive win in Fougères on Tuesday but every time he thinks about it his eyes begin to mist over. The reaction of his family, in particular, clearly touched him deeply. A video on his phone of his three-year-old son, Casper, who is “cycling-obsessed”, cheering him on while watching the denouement to the stage, has been getting a lot of playtime. “Casper’s like a Mini-Me,” he says, proudly. “Short little legs. Full
The purchase is effective at the end of the season. Trackhouse fields a car for Daniel Suarez while Ganassi fields cars for Kurt Busch and Ross Chastain.
"The Suga Show" is without an opponent less than two weeks out from fight night.
Novak Djokovic eases into Wimbledon third round with victory over Kevin Anderson The World No 1's only struggle was the slippery Centre Court surface Wimbledon 2021 order of play and seeds Reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic negotiated the troublesome Wimbledon Centre Court surface during a tricky second-round tie with Kevin Anderson to remain on course for a 20th grand slam. The world No1 produced a clinical display against the South African in what was a repeat of the 2018 final at the
Devin Booker needed three or more assists to win this bettor the parlay. And he got exactly three.
With his inauspicious Argentina debut nothing but a distant memory, Lionel Messi became his country's most capped player on Monday in their 4-1 Copa America victory over Bolivia. A perennial candidate in the 'Greatest of All Time' debate, Messi marked the occasion in style with a virtuoso performance, scoring twice and setting up another in his 148th national team appearance, surpassing Javier Mascherano's record. Argentina's record scorer, Messi's 74th and 75th international goals helped extend the side's unbeaten run to 17 games on Monday and booked a quarter-final tie against Ecuador on Saturday.
Neither Trae Young nor Giannis Antetokounmpo finished Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, and their status going forward is uncertain for a series now tied between their Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.
Cavendish wins 31st Tour de France stage with dramatic sprint finish Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) retains the yellow jersey Tour de France 2021, stage five - live updates Tour de France 2021 teams: Full list of teams and remaining riders Tiger Woods, Sir Bobby Charlton, Niki Lauda, Monica Seles, Muhammad Ali. To those names you can now add Mark Cavendish. The Manx Missile’s comeback this year must surely rank as one of the greatest in sports history. Eight months after it looked as if Ca
Former UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk last fought inside the octagon in March 2020, but looks to be remaining sharp in training. Jędrzejczyk won the title by defeated Carla Esparza at UFC 185 in March 2015 becoming the first Polish-born champion in UFC history. She successfully defended it five times before losing to Rose Namajunas at UFC 217 in November 2017. The 33-year old doesn't have a fight booked, but looks to be fine-tuning her skills. Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne
Sam Darnold failed with the Jets, but the Panthers are optimistic.
There are different schools of thought among sports bettors when it comes to futures wagering. Some avoid making futures bets, theorizing the opportunity cost of keeping their money tied up for months is too great. Others find value in futures and say that investing in these long-term markets allows them to get out of the […]