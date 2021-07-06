Betnijah Laney with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
Betnijah Laney (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 07/05/2021
Brazil soccer great Zico blasted organizers of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Sunday after carrying the torch for the Tokyo Games. The Brazilian said he was ignored in 2016 when the torch relay took place at his home city and praised Japan for giving him the honor this time. Zico, who is a club director at Kashima Antlers and a former Japan coach, carried the torch for about 200 meters in Kashima on Saturday.
As U.S. servicemembers prepare to leave Afghanistan after 20 years of fighting alongside local forces against militants and hunting al Qaeda terrorists, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports on how America's mission there has evolved – and now ends.
Cases of Iremamber Sykap and Lindani Myeni have challenged the state’s view of itself as a ‘mixing pot’ free of discrimination At least seven protests have been held in Honolulu since April demanding police reform and accountability. Photograph: Caleb Jones/AP In April, as many Americans sat glued to their screens watching the trial of Derek Chauvin, two fatal police shootings in Honolulu went largely unnoticed. The killings of Iremamber Sykap, a Micronesian teeenager shot by an officer eight ti
See what 2022 4-star PF Isaac Traudt had to say about his recent visit to Michigan State and when he plans on announcing a commitment
Here's how she maintains her gold medal abs.
Jonas Nader takes an early look at the 25 best free agents for the 2021-22 offseason. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
According to leaked phone call, ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols cited 'diversity' as reason ESPN passed on her for key role in favor of Maria Taylor.
John McEnroe was criticised by Ajla Tomljanovic after the BBC commentator implied Emma Raducanu could not “handle it” following the Brit’s retirement from their last-16 match at Wimbledon on Monday night. The three-time men’s champion claimed “it just got a little bit too much” for Raducanu, who withdrew on medical grounds trailing 3-0 in the second set against Ajla Tomljanovic. Raducanu has suffered breathing difficulties during the second set but McEnroe immediately suggested the incident coul
Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play against the Suns? The two-time MVP is listed as doubtful for Game 1 versus Phoenix in the NBA Finals.
Madar advocates may finally get their first stateside taste of the stashed 2020 NBA draft prospect soon.
British teenager Emma Raducanu's fairytale Wimbledon debut ended in distressing circumstances as she was forced to retire against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic after suffering breathing difficulties in the fourth round on Monday. Raducanu sat down on her chair where she was checked over by a medic before going off the court to receive treatment. After several minutes the umpire announced that Raducanu was unable to continue, to groans of disappointment from the crowd.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Washington is seriously considering four candidates for the open position.
The four participants made time for the media on Monday, where the hot takes and compliments were flying.
Basketball standout Chris Smith, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in December, announced on Instagram that he is leaving UCLA.
Josh Anderson scores twice, including in overtime, as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Stanley Cup Final Game 4.
The NBA Finals marks the first in franchise history for the Phoenix Suns and first since 1974 for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Get to know Ime Udoka's new top assistant Will Hardy
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July. The 24-year-old Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people, police Lt. Jason Meier said. The fire department and EMTs got to the private home shortly after 10 p.m. and took Kivlenieks to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Meier said.
NBA had a 72-game season with games played every other day to maximize value of its TV deals and ensure a more traditional calendar for next season.
Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon story ended in an unfortunate way as she retired from her fourth-round match with Alja Tomljanovic after 75 minutes’ play. The end arrived abruptly and unexpectedly, following a medical time-out in the second set which was brought on by breathing difficulties. The immediate cause of the issue was not clear, although Raducanu seemed to be struggling physically and mentally with this intense battle. She called the trainer to the court while trailing Tomljanovic by a 6-4,