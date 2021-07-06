Betnijah Laney with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings

Associated Press

Brazil soccer great Zico blasted organizers of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Sunday after carrying the torch for the Tokyo Games. The Brazilian said he was ignored in 2016 when the torch relay took place at his home city and praised Japan for giving him the honor this time. Zico, who is a club director at Kashima Antlers and a former Japan coach, carried the torch for about 200 meters in Kashima on Saturday.