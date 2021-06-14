Betnijah Laney with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
Minutes after he became welterweight champion, Yaroslav Amosov explained who should face him in his first title defense.
So what if it wasn't exciting, Jason Jackson is happy he earned a big win over Paul Daley.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory on Sunday to tie their second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle.
The league MVP is out.
Novak Djokovic claimed a 19th Grand Slam title and became the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a gripping French Open final on Sunday.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Kemba Walker.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo played his best game of the series with 34 points, and the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving sprained his ankle.
When Stefanos Tsitsipas' first Grand Slam final had ended, he sank into his changeover chair and buried his head in a towel. Novak Djokovic has that effect on opponents. Tsitsipas built a big lead and appeared on his way to an upset victory at the French Open, but Djokovic mounted an improbable comeback to win his 19th major title Sunday, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Details for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott won last year's All-Star Race at Bristol.
Kyrie Irving exited Sunday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter with a right ankle sprain.
If it is tough enough to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland-Garros, it is equally challenging to come back two days later and score another victory against an inspired opponent – which is what Novak Djokovic had to do in Paris on Sunday. But Djokovic, as the sporting world knows, is a man with no limits. He just keeps pushing on, playing more and more perfect tennis, until the job is done. The world No 1 lost the opening two sets of the French Open final to Stefanos Tsitsipas, the freakishly talented
The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.
Kyler Murray didn't need many words to explain.
With James Harden out and Kyrie Irving going down with an ankle injury, the NBA TV analysts question how far Brooklyn can go without 2 of its superstars.
Despite dropping the first two sets to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, top-seeded Novak Djokovic rallied to win his 19th career Grand Slam.
The Celtics' offseason began with a bang, and more change is coming soon.
A young fan went absolutely nuts after receiving a racket from Novak Djokovic after his comeback in the men's final of the French Open.
Higgo won his second start on Tour.
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was ejected from Game 4 for his Flagrant 2 foul on Suns guard Cameron Payne.