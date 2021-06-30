Betnijah Laney with a 2-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream

Reuters
Film fans young and old, some dressed as their favourite "Avengers" characters, walked and posed on a red carpet in London's Leicester Square on Tuesday for a special screening of superhero story "Black Widow". The Marvel Studios movie, starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, the Russian-born spy-turned-Avenger, is among a slate of upcoming major releases postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and which cinema operators hope will revive ticket sales. A recurring character in the Marvel cinematic universe since 2010's "Iron Man 2", Romanoff gets a standalone movie with "Black Widow" in which she revisits her past.