BetMGM: Saints surge to 15-point favorites after Broncos QB’s ruled out

The oddsmakers at BetMGM Sportsbook had to make a big adjustment to their line for Sunday’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos when Denver lost all four of their quarterbacks to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol. After initially opening with the Saints favored by 6 points (which fell to 5.5), BetMGM updated their listing to favor New Orleans by 15 points — on the road.

Taken with a new over/under of 36.5 points, that suggests a final expected tally in the neighborhood of Saints 26, Broncos 11. Those are long odds for the Broncos, who will have to play either a backup running back (Royce Freeman) or a practice squad wide receiver (Kendall Hinton, who played quarterback at Wake Forest) against a Saints defense that has bagged 10 takeaways and 18 sacks in their last four games. Good luck.

Meanwhile, the Saints are dealing with their own COVID-19 absences. All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead is out after testing positive, though so far he’s been asymptomatic and is hopeful to return next week. His backup, James Hurst, could struggle against Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a well-coached Denver defense. With left guard Andrus Peat also ruled out due to a concussion (putting veteran backup Nick Easton in his place), it could make for a long day at the office for Saints quarterback Taysom Hill.

