BetMGM: Saints Super Bowl odds tie Patriots, Cowboys, among others

Are the New Orleans Saints still a Super Bowl contender without Drew Brees? The oddsmakers at BetMGM Sportsbook have taken stock of every team following the first few busy weeks of free agency, and they aren’t ready to rule out the Saints.

But they aren’t giving the Saints strong odds, either; New Orleans is tied with NFC competitors like the Cardinals and Cowboys as well as two opportunistic AFC East teams, the Patriots and Dolphins, with a +2500 shot at winning the next league championship.

That makes for a four-way tie at the tenth-best Super Bowl odds. If these Super Bowl odds were translated directly to final records in a potential NFC playoff seeding, it would forecast a typically-competitive NFC East and NFC West while the Saints work to earn a wild-card spot. See for yourself:

Buccaneers (+800) Packers (+1200) Rams (+1200) Cowboys (+2500) 49ers (+1400) Cardinals (+2500) Saints (+2500)

We’ve got a long way to go until any real standings can develop, but this might be helpful in setting expectations for the Saints ahead of the 2021 season. We’ll see how things develop after the draft as the NFL’s calendar rolls through the summer and into training camp. It’s anyone’s guess what might happen when the regular season kicks off, though.

