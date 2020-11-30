BetMGM: Saints open as 3.5-point road favorites vs. Falcons

The New Orleans Saints manhandled the Atlanta Falcons just one week ago, but the oddsmakers at BetMGM Sportsbook anticipate their rematch at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium being much more competitive.

BetMGM opened their Week 13 NFL odds with the Saints favored to win by 3.5 points, paired with an over/under of 46.5 to suggest a final score around Saints 25, Falcons 22. It would be a big shift for the Saints defense, which has allowed just one touchdown to be scored against them in New Orleans’ last four games (including that 24-9 beatdown with this same Falcons team).

The Falcons have been a volatile squad in recent weeks, rebounding from their embarrassing defeat to the Saints with a 43-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders (who beat the Saints early this season) this past Sunday.

Still, the Saints-Falcons rivalry typically sees records and stats thrown out the window. It seems to always be an unpredictable matchup between two teams that really, really want to take home a win. We’ll just have to wait and see how this one shakes out.

