BetMGM: Saints are 4-point road favorites over the Bears at Soldier Field

It hasn’t mattered who is under center for the Chicago Bears in 2020: both Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky have looked bad, leading to friction with embattled head coach Matt Nagy. That sets the New Orleans Saints up for a very winnable game away from home, which is reflected in the latest odds.

The BetMGM Sportsbook currently has New Orleans as 4-point road favorites over the Bears. The game’s over/under of 43.5 points is the second-lowest of the week (only a sloppy Bills-Patriots matchup is lower, at 42.5), which projects a final tally in the neighborhood of Saints 26, Bears 22.

If that holds true, it would be one of the lowest-scoring Saints games of the year. New Orleans has scored 27 or more points in five of their six games, coming up short in a 34-24 road loss to the Raiders. But the Chicago defense is fearsome and they could give the Saints trouble.

Conversely, the Bears offense has been held to 22 points or fewer in three of their last four games (and they managed just 23 points scored against the Panthers in the one outlier). Their 5-2 record is as phony as it gets in the NFL.

What about the rest of the NFC South? The top-seeded Buccaneers are expected to dominate the Giants in a very forgettable Monday night game (Tampa Bay is favored by 10.5 points), while the Thursday night’s matchup between the Falcons and Panthers is nearly a toss-up (Carolina is a 2.5-point home favorite).

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

List