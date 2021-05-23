BetMGM releases odds for select 2021 Ohio State football games, including for Michigan and Oregon
We’re still months away from the start of the college football season, but that hasn’t stopped some of the online sportsbooks from releasing some very early lines for some of the games this fall.
In the case of Ohio State, BetMGM has released some extremely early lines for a handful of games including the big-time intersectional meeting with Oregon, and for the annual end of the year donnybrook with Michigan (or at least what used to be).
So let’s go through some of the odds for games Ohio State has against some of its scheduled opponents in 2021. As more are released, or as these move, we’ll have those for you too.
Odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.
Ohio State vs. Oregon
Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dwayne Stanford (85) catches a pass against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Armani Reeves (26) in the first half in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Date of game: September 11 Early Line: Ohio State favored -10.5
Ohio State at Indiana
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Demario McCall (3) returns a kickoff against Indiana Hoosiers during the fourth quarter in their NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Date of game: October 23 Early Line: Ohio State favored -11
Ohio State vs. Penn State
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner (20) watches as the ball falls to the ground after helping break up a pass intended for Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) during the second quarter of a NCAA Division I college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]
Date of game: October 30 Early Line: Ohio State favored -12.5
Ohio State vs. Purdue
Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade (24) tackles Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Date of game: November 6 Early Line: Ohio State favored - 22
Ohio State vs. Michigan State
Dec 5, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) stiff arms Michigan State Spartans cornerback Shakur Brown (29) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Date of game: November 20 Early Line: Ohio State favored -27
Ohio State at Michigan
Nov 30, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) rushes on Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Date of game: November 27 Early Line: Ohio State favored -13.5 [listicle id=50161] [listicle id=49761] Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.
1
1