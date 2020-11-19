BetMGM: Despite QB uncertainty, Saints comfortably favored over Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons will kick off with the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this week, and Drew Brees will not be in at quarterback for the first time in the rivalry’s history — at least back to 2005 (14 years, 11 months, and 11 days, to be exact). Either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill will get the start in his place as he recovers from serious chest injuries.

However, the oddsmakers at BetMGM Sportsbook are still expecting plenty of points to be scored, and for the Saints to win comfortably. New Orleans is favored by 5 points against an over/under of 49.5, the third-highest total of the week. That projects a final tally in realm of Saints 27, Falcons 22. Not too shabby for the Brees-less Saints, if it holds true.

So which games are expected to reach higher scores? Thursday night’s tilt between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks carries an absurd over/under of 57.5, while the inter-conference matchup of the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts nets a 51.5. We’ll see if everyone can live up to expectations.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

List