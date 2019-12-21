Betley, Matz send Penn past D-III level Widener 105-57

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Ryan Betley scored 20 points and Max Martz scored 19 with five 3-pointers and Pennsylvania beat Division III-member Widener 105-57 on Saturday.

Betley and Martz combined to shoot 14 of 26 including 9 of 16 from 3-point range. The Quakers (6-4) were 17 of 40 (42.5%) from 3-point range. Penn built a 25-8 lead by the 13-minute mark of the first half and were never threatened.

Lucas Monroe posted career highs with 13 points and 13 rebounds, Bryce Washington scored 11 and Devon Goodman 10 for Penn.

Jared Peters led the Pride with 10 points.

The Quakers finish non-conference play on Dec. 30 against Howard before hosting Princeton on Jan. 4.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25