Real Betis defender Chadi Riad will have a medical on Wednesday or Thursday before a move to Crystal Palace for £12m plus £2m in add-ons.

The 20-year-old joined Betis from Barcelona last summer and made 30 appearances in 2023-24.

Riad has won two caps for Morocco, with the centre-back most recently featuring in a goalless draw against Mauritania in March.