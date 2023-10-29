Bethune-Cookman still winless in SWAC play; Stetson loses to Drake

Bethune-Cookman’s losing streak now sits at six.

The Wildcats are still searching for their first Southwestern Athletic Conference victory under first-year head coach Raymond Woodie Jr. after a 28-14 road loss to Grambling State Saturday.

In a wild game where three of the six touchdowns came via fumbles, Bethune-Cookman (1-7, 0-5 SWAC) struck first.

On fourth-and-1 during its opening drive, sophomore Nebanye Moore lined up under center and pushed forward, but the ball popped loose. Graduate student Tink Boyd scooped up the fumble and rumbled 58 yards to the end zone to make it 7-0. It was the first time the Wildcats had scored on their first drive of any contest this season.

The Tigers answered a minute and a half later. A bad Bethune-Cookman snap sailed into the end zone, and their defense fell on it to level the game at 7-7.

They scored twice more in the first quarter on runs of 3 and 61 yards by Chance Williams.

Early in the second quarter, Bethune-Cookman picked up a defensive touchdown of its own — off a fumble, of course. Freshman Malik Stinnett punched the ball out, and senior Omari Hill-Robinson carried it 77 yards to the house.

Bethune-Cookman cornerback Omari Hill-Robinson (1) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama State Hornets wide receiver Kisean Johnson (1) during their game on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Neither team scored again until the fourth quarter.

With 9:03 remaining, Floyd Chalk traveled 34 yards on the ground for the final points of the day.

3 TAKEAWAYS: UCF football drops 5th straight Big 12 game in loss to West Virginia

Graduate student quarterback Tylik Bethea made the first start of his B-CU career. He finished 8-of-24 passing for 70 yards and two picks. He was sacked four times but rushed for a team-best 12 yards.

Graduate student Iverson Clement led the Wildcats’ defense with 10 tackles. Sophomore Stephen Sparrow, senior Conroy Cunningham II, and senior LaQuan Johnson Jr. each collected a sack.

Bethune-Cookman has a short turnaround before its next matchup. It will bring Mississippi Valley State to Daytona Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. Thursday contest that will air on ESPNU.

Drake 33, Stetson 7

Drake used a run of 30 unanswered points to hand the visiting Hatters their fifth loss in their last six games Saturday.

After the Bulldogs jumped ahead 3-0 in the first quarter, Stetson took its first lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by sophomore Kaleb Costner at the 10:04 mark in the second.

But that ended the Hatters’ scoring.

Drake tacked on another field goal and a Dorian Boyland touchdown run to steal the lead 13-7 before halftime. Boyland ran for two more touchdowns in the second half, and Christian Galvan added one in the fourth quarter.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: University sprints past Lyman with disruptive defense

The Bulldogs’ defense held Stetson, who dropped to 3-5 this season, to 282 total yards. Drake rushed for 293 yards and had 97 through the air.

Both teams gave away four turnovers. Stetson fumbled four times. The Bulldogs tossed three interceptions and put the football on the ground once.

The Hatters will host Davidson College at 1 p.m. Saturday at Spec Martin Stadium.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: College football: Bethune-Cookman, Stetson lose on road