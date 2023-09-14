Bethune-Cookman prepares for football matchup with No. 22 Hurricanes: 'We're onto Miami'

Two weeks ago, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats traveled to Memphis and received a predictable FBS drubbing. But immediately afterward, their minds fixated on something else.

“In the locker room, we were talking about (next opponent) Savannah State,” senior receiver Dacarri Allen-Johnson said Saturday. “After that fourth quarter ended, Memphis was out the window. We were all ready for Savannah State all week, from that Sunday to today. It’s been Savannah State, Savannah State.”

That worked out well for the Wildcats (1-1). They dominated Savannah State 31-6 in Week 2, picking up their first victory under first-year coach Raymond Woodie Jr.

The postgame mindset stayed the same, though. As soon as the clock hit zero last Saturday, Bethune-Cookman was thinking about a road trip to visit No. 22 Miami Hurricanes. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Bethune-Cookman's Daveno Ellington fights for extra yardage during a game with Savannah State at Daytona Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

“We’re onto Miami,” Allen-Johnson said before parroting a line his head coach uses all the time. “The next game is the most important game.”

And while it isn’t the most important game on the Wildcats’ schedule — how about SWAC matchups with defending champ Jackson State, Southern in Jacksonville or rival Florida A&M in the Florida Classic? — it is the flashiest.

They get the valuable experience and exposure of playing on the ACC Network and under the lights at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes (2-0) also are nationally ranked for the first time this season after tackling previous No. 23 Texas A&M.

It’s a quick turnaround since both teams competed Saturday. Their last meeting came just a year ago, in the 2022 season opener. Miami won 70-13 to move to 6-0 all-time versus Bethune-Cookman.

“We’re going to fix us,” Woodie said of his focus for the short week. “That’s the first thing we’re going to fix. We’re going to go and watch this film and work on our technique and fundamentals. We’ve got to get going. We have to play them. They’re the most important because they’re the next game on our schedule. Luckily, we didn’t have too many guys banged up.”

Here are three things to watch:

Wildcats with Miami connections

Bethune-Cookman head coach Raymond Woodie Jr. during a game with Savannah State at Daytona Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

More than a dozen Bethune-Cookman players and coaches have Miami ties.

Woodie and the Hurricanes’ head coach, Mario Cristobal, coached together at Oregon in 2017. Woodie was the special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach. Cristobal served as the co-offensive coordinator and O-line coach. When the Ducks’ head coach Willie Taggart bolted to Florida State following that campaign, Woodie followed him while Cristobal assumed Taggart’s position.

Bethune-Cookman’s current O-line coach, Brandon Washington, played as a three-year starter at Miami. He was an All-ACC selection in 2010. Their defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Robert Wimberly, is from the area.

As for the players, more than a dozen Wildcats are from Miami or nearby towns, including their two preseason All-SWAC players, Omari Hill-Robinson and Darnell Deas. Hill-Robinson hails from Fort Lauderdale. Deas is from Pompano Beach.

Does B-CU have its quarterback?

Bethune-Cookman quarterback Luke Sprague looks to pass during a game with Savannah State at Daytona Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Woodie declined to announce the end of the Wildcats’ QB battle after Saturday’s win.

Redshirt junior Walter Simmons III started the first two games but didn’t finish either. Redshirt junior Luke Sprague entered in relief and has better numbers.

Sprague completed 23 of his 29 passes for 223 yards, two touchdowns and no picks last week. Simmons went 2 of 6 for 39 yards and was benched after a first-quarter interception. He does add an element to the offense with his legs while Sprague is a true pocket passer.

“Every day you show up, it’s going to be a battle,” Woodie said. “These guys know every day, every play. It’s not just this person is going to play … Competition brings the best out of them.”

Could both continue to see time, or will B-CU settle into a rhythm with one?

It could be tough sledding either way this week. Against Memphis, the Wildcats recorded only 91 yards of offense.

In its six contests against Miami, Bethune-Cookman has never scored more than 14 points.

Slowing down the Hurricanes is a tall task

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) throws the football against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

In Miami’s first two games, it hung 38 points on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and then put up 48 on the Aggies.

QB Tyler Van Dyke looked unstoppable against Texas A&M, tossing for 374 yards and five touchdowns.

Bethune-Cookman features a talented group of cornerbacks. Hill-Robinson is one of the best in the SWAC, and newcomer Iverson Clement spent time at Florida and Temple before moving to Daytona Beach.

The Wildcats have three sacks and two interceptions this season. Sophomore linebacker Dearis Thomas leads the defense with 17 tackles.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: College football: Bethune-Cookman plays Miami Hurricanes Thursday