Bethune-Cookman football moves to SWAC in 2021 as storied program begins new chapter

Bethune-Cookman looks to add a new chapter to its rich football history as the program joins the Southwest Athletic Conference.

The premier league of historically Black colleges and universities is a fitting landing spot in 2021 for B-CU, a two-time national champion that has sent 31 players to the NFL, including Hall of Famer and former head coach Larry Little.

Those are fading memories now.

Coach Terry Sims hopes the move from the MEAC, where the Wildcats had resided since 1979, pays off in the future.

“Being in the SWAC is a chance to develop new relationships, new rivalries,” Sims said during media day.

B-CU has fond memories of its time in the MEAC, including eight conference titles from 1984 to 2015.

“We’re leaving a lot of them behind in the MEAC, but it’s time for a change,” Sims said. “We’re in the SWAC now. We play a SWAC school every year, so it’s not anything new to us. We’ll just have a complete SWAC schedule.”

B-CU’s last MEAC crown came during Sims’ first season with the Daytona Beach-based school. Following a 4-6 2016 season, the Wildcats have won seven games in each of the past three seasons, solid finishes but not quite to the championship standard B-CU faithful expect.

The Wildcats have, however, won the game that matters most, defeating archrival FAMU during the Florida Classic every year since 2010, including a dramatic 31-27 win in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled B-CU’s 2020 season.

Also new to the SWAC, Tallahassee-based FAMU is expected to finally get the better of B-CU in 2021. Media projected the Rattlers to finish second and the Wildcats fifth in the SWAC’s six-team Eastern division.

B-CU’s fortunes could rest on finding a quarterback to replace two-year starter Akevious Williams. Marcus Riley, a former running back from Tallahassee, could emerge from a six-pack of QBs on the roster.

Former Kissimmee Osceola standout LaDerrien Wilson transferred from Maryland, where he began his career in 2016, and seeks a long-awaited breakthrough during his final college season. Tight end Tarron Mallard, who hails from Poinciana, is the leading returning receiver, having totaled 16 catches for 204 yards and two scores in 2019.

Linebacker Untareo Johnson, a second-team All-SWAC preseason selection, will anchor the defense; he recorded 52 stops in 2019. Cornerback Henry Miller II, a former two-way standout at Kissimmee Gateway, led the 2019 Wildcats with seven passes defended.

