Bethune-Cookman football is coming to Jacksonville to play Southern: What to know

Bethune-Cookman is resuming its long Jacksonville college football tradition with a game against Southern University on Oct. 21 at EverBank Stadium, the athletic department announced Thursday.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 4 p.m. Ticket sales open for fans Friday through Ticketmaster or at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena box office between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Bethune-Cookman most recently played in Jacksonville in 2022, losing 48-8 against Jackson State before a crowd of 22,373 fans. The Daytona Beach school has an all-time record of 29-24-1 at the stadium or at its predecessor, the Gator Bowl.

"This game brings our community together and delivers an important cultural and economic impact," Mayor Donna Deegan said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming players, students, and fans from throughout the region to our beautiful city."

For B-CU and Southern, the Oct. 21 game will be the schools' first meeting since 2006. The game would take place one week ahead of the traditional Florida-Georgia weekend in Jacksonville.

Bethune-Cookman finished 2022 at 2-9, while Southern went 7-5 and advanced to the SWAC Championship before losing to Jackson State.

The 2023 season is the Wildcats' first under new head coach Raymond Woodie.

Bethune-Cookman QB Dominiq Ponder takes a snap during the Wildcats' spring game.

WHICH JACKSONVILLE-AREA PLAYERS ARE ON BETHUNE-COOKMAN'S 2023 FOOTBALL ROSTER?

LB Deshaun Davis (Mandarin)

DL Ja'Bari Jaudon (Ribault)

SS Uriah Ratliff (Raines)

QB Walter Simmons III (Oakleaf)

LB Derrick Sinegal (Camden County)

DL Clayton Thomas (Trinity Christian)

TE DeWayne Wakefield (Riverside)

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: College football: Bethune-Cookman, Southern to play in Jacksonville