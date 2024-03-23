Bethune-Cookman denied 1st postseason win, falls to Arkansas State in CBI opener

DAYTONA BEACH — Tournament experience is valuable, but a first postseason win would have been priceless for Bethune-Cookman's men's basketball team. But the Wildcats fell one point short Saturday following a wild sequence over the final minute.

Derrian Ford and Freddy Hicks made baskets on back-to-back possessions, helping fourth-seeded Arkansas State escape an upset bid from the 13th-seeded Wildcats 86-85 in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational at the Ocean Center.

B-CU (17-17) held the lead with 1:37 remaining in regulation following a desperation three-pointer from Derrick Carter-Hollinger Jr. as the shot clock expired. Zion Harmon missed a chance to make it a two-possession game, and Dhashon Dyson came up empty on a jumper after Ford put the Red Wolves (19-16) back in front.

Down by three, Harmon stepped out of bounds along the left sideline with 3.9 seconds left. However, Reggie Ward Jr. came up with a steal on the ensuing inbounds pass. Instead of attempting a game-tying three-pointer, he made an uncontested layup, allowing the Red Wolves to dribble out the final 0.6 seconds.

Bethune Cookman’s Damani McEntire (5) dribbles the ball up the court against Arkansas State during the ro College Basketball Invitational held at Ocean Center on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

"When you're building a program, and you're building it for stability and longevity, you have to learn to do things the right way," Wildcats coach Reggie Theus said. "Our team played the right way, not always great. I thought we were poor defensively, one-on-one.

"If he takes the three and he misses it, you live with it. But that's the experience part. I thought from an effort base, the hard part is that I thought we had another level to go to."

B-CU, which struggled mightily on the offensive end in its SWAC tournament semifinal defeat to Grambling State, shot the ball efficiently in the second half. The Wildcats made an even 50% of their attempts (20 for 40), including a stretch of seven field goals in a row.

"We just found the mismatches. That's what this game is all about," said sophomore wing Jakobi Heady, one of four Wildcats in double figures with a team-high 18 points.

However, they found difficulty maintaining momentum as the Red Wolves continually worked their way to the line. Arkansas State had a 37-14 advantage in free throws, sinking 23 of those shots.

"When there is such a disparity in fouls, they don't really give you a chance," Theus said. "Don't get me wrong, they were working hard, those referees. But I can't let them off the hook for the disparity of the fouls. It should not be that way.

"It takes the steam out of what you're doing."

Bethune Cookman’s Dhashon Dyson (11) shoots the ball against Arkansas State during the ro College Basketball Invitational held at Ocean Center on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Carter-Hollinger heated up in crunch time, and in front of several familiar faces in the stands. Playing his last game of NCAA eligibility, the 6-foot-6 senior forward scored 13 of his 15 points after halftime — and nine in the last 4:02, with a pair of three-point plays and the buzzer-beater from long range.

The Wildcats' sixth man, Carter-Hollinger began his college career at Montana and played three seasons for the Grizzlies. Had B-CU won, it would have met the winner of Sunday's matchup between Montana and Presbyterian. Two of Carter-Hollinger's teammates and a former coach were among those scouting the potential opposition.

"I definitely wanted that matchup," Carter-Hollinger said. "If that's the way to go out, that would have been perfect."

Dyson chipped in 14 points and three steals, and Harmon had 11 points and four assists.

All five Arkansas State starters finished in double figures, led by Hicks' game-high 21 points. Caleb Fields scored 16, Ford and Izaiyah Nelson had 12 apiece and Taryn Todd mustered 10 in just 15 minutes before fouling out.

Bethune Cookman’s Elijah Hulsewe (32) dunks the ball into the net during the ro College Basketball Invitational held at Ocean Center on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

B-CU appeared in a postseason tournament for the first time since 2010-11 when it qualified for the NIT as regular season champion of the MEAC. The Wildcats advanced beyond the first round of the SWAC tournament for the first time in its third year of membership.

However, Theus reinforced the ultimate goal of making a debut trip to the NCAA tournament. B-CU joined Division I in 1980-81 and is yet to go dancing.

"Technically, this is my first year with just my guys," said Theus, who wrapped his third season in charge. "If we can continue to build the type of team and the type of style that we are working at, I think we have a chance to be in the upper echelon of the SWAC for a long time."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: March Madness: Arkansas State edges Bethune-Cookman in CBI opener