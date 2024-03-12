Bethune-Cookman, Daytona State basketball begin postseason tournament play this week

Stetson's men's basketball team made history Sunday afternoon, punching a ticket to the NCAA tournament for the first time with a 94-91 win over Austin Peay in the ASUN tournament final.

Now, Bethune-Cookman will have its chance at achieving the same goal as it travels to Birmingham for the Southwestern Athletic Conference's eight-team free-for-all this week.

The Hatters' success caught the eye of B-CU coach Reggie Theus, as did the bevy of upsets in the Big Sky Conference tournament where the top two seeds — Eastern Washington and Northern Colorado — were dispatched in the quarterfinals.

"You try to point these things out and let your guys understand that we have already competed against and beat the top of our conference," Theus said. "We need to lock in. It's a new season. Everybody's 0-0. We just have to compete against the guy across from us.

"I still think we have another place to go as a team, another level we can get to. But I'm pleased with the effort, pleased with the growth and, more than anything, pleased with how they have learned to win. It is a process. There are reasons why you win and why you lose. There are absolutes."

Bethune-Cookman's Zion Harmon drives to the basket during a game with Trinity Baptist at Bethune-Cookman Moore Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Embry-Riddle nabs at-large bids in men's and women's NCAA D-II tournaments

The Wildcats enjoyed their best season since joining the SWAC ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, collecting 11 league wins and earning the No. 5 seed in the tournament. They will need to win three more games in order to land one of the 68 invitations to the Big Dance.

Elsewhere, Daytona State — the No. 8 team in the National Junior College Athletic Association's most recent poll — will compete in the FCSAA/NJCAA Region 8 tournament in Niceville, beginning Wednesday. The Falcons stormed back from a 17-point deficit and defeated Florida Southwestern on a last-second shot March 4 to complete a 28-2 season.

Neither the Wildcats or Falcons' women's teams qualified for postseason play.

Here is a look ahead for both B-CU and DSC ahead of their conference tournaments.

Bethune-Cookman men's basketball

Record: 16-15, 11-7 SWAC

Tournament seed: No. 5

SWAC quarterfinal: 9:30 p.m. Thursday vs. Southern

Key players: Zion Harmon (15.5 points, 4.1 assists per game, 92.9% free throws); Jakobi Heady (15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds per game); Dhashon Dyson (14.2 points per game, 56 made 3-pointers)

Buzz: Qualifying for the SWAC tournament for the second year in a row, the Wildcats enter on a hot streak, closing the regular season with wins in four of their last five games. B-CU finished second in the SWAC in scoring at 73.2 points per game despite ranking sixth in 3-pointers made (186) and eighth in shooting percentage (31.9%). Instead, it hurts opponents in transition. B-CU is No. 2 in the country in steals per game (10.6) and No. 6 in fast-break points per game (15.45). Damani McEntire, Zion Harmon and Dhashon Dyson are all among the top 125 players individually for steals across Division I. The Wildcats defeated first-round opponent Southern twice during the regular season — an 83-81 overtime victory at Moore Gymnasium on Jan. 15, and a 67-61 win in Baton Rouge on March 2. Thursday's winner will face either top-seeded Grambling State or Alabama State at 2 p.m. Friday for a spot in the final.

Daytona State men's basketball

Daytona State's Kylin Green (3) drives toward the basket as East Florida State's Matus Malovec (30) covers, Saturday, January 20, 2024 in Daytona Beach.

Record: 28-2, 14-2 Citrus Conference

Tournament seed: No. 2

FCSAA quarterfinal: 1 p.m. Wednesday vs. Tallahassee C.C.

Key players: Josue Grullon (20.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals, 7.4 made 3-pointers per game), Victor Panov (13.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 0.8 blocks per game), Kylin Green (12.9 points, 5.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 steals per game)

Buzz: The high-flying Falcons boast one of the top offenses in JUCO basketball, scoring 93.7 points — good for No. 7 in the NJCAA's Division I. Led by all-conference guard Josue Grullon, Daytona State loves to let it fly from long range, taking 1,091 3-pointers and making 366 (third-most in the nation). It also checks in top-25 nationally in steals (10.3 per game), rebounds (42.0 per game) and offensive efficiency (1.150 rating). Point guard Kylin Green has collected a handful of D-I offers since December, including Siena, Rider, Le Moyne, Robert Morris and Sam Houston. Both of DSC's defeats were at the hands of top-seeded Eastern Florida. The Falcons knocked off Tallahassee in their lone head-to-head contest this year, a 90-78 neutral-site victory Dec. 3 in Gainesville.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: March Madness: Bethune-Cookman, Daytona State start postseason play