Bethune-Cookman comes up just short against ASU; Stetson rallies to beat Presbyterian

It came down to fourth-and-goal from the 10-yard line for the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Trailing Alabama State 19-14 on the road Saturday, Bethune-Cookman sophomore Stephen Sparrow intercepted a Hornets pass and put the Wildcats 10 yards away from the lead with three minutes left in the game. But their offense failed to punch the ball into the end zone on four ensuing plays and turned it over on downs. Alabama State took over and drained the final 1:27 off the clock to secure a victory.

The loss dropped Bethune-Cookman to 1-4 (0-2 SWAC). It has lost three straight, all on the road.

The Hornets opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 24-yard field goal, but the Wildcats answered immediately. Redshirt sophomore Jimmie Robinson III pushed Bethune-Cookman ahead 7-3 with an 8-yard touchdown.

The score remained 7-3 until the third quarter. The closest either team got to changing that in the second quarter was a Wildcats field-goal attempt, but a bad snap allowed Alabama State the necessary time to block the kick.

On their first drive of the third quarter, the Hornets ran for a 1-yard score to go up 9-7. Bethune-Cookman redshirt sophomore Eddie Walls III blocked the extra-point try.

After a Wildcats punt, Alabama State charged 95 yards on their next possession, concluding with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Damon Stewart to Isaiah Scott.

It added a 24-yard field goal for insurance one minute into the fourth quarter. The score sat at 19-7.

With 4:15 left, Bethune-Cookman polished off its best drive of the day — 14 plays, 70 yards — with redshirt sophomore quarterback Walter Simmons III finding junior Jalen Brown for a 7-yard score. That sliced its deficit to 19-14.

Then Sparrow came up with the pick.

On first-and-goal from the 10, Simmons was sacked for a 4-yard loss. A 4-yard run shoved the Wildcats back to the original line of scrimmage on second down. Simmons attempted passes on third and fourth down, but each fell incomplete for a game-sealing turnover on downs.

Simmons finished 13 of 22 for 75 yards and a touchdown through the air. He contributed 50 rushing yards but was sacked six times.

Sophomore Dearis Thomas paced the Wildcats’ defense with nine tackles.

Bethune-Cookman will play at Daytona Stadium for the first time in more than a month next Saturday. It welcomes Texas Southern to town for a 3 p.m. contest. It is the Wildcats’ 2023 homecoming game.

Stetson 28, Presbyterian 24

The Stetson Hatters held the lead for only 32 seconds against Presbyterian. But they were the most important 32 seconds of the game — the final 32.

Stetson (3-3, 1-2 PFL) fought back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and overtook the Blue Hose on a 1-yard touchdown by graduate student Devon Brewer in the final minute. The Hatters won 28-24 on the road, snapping a three-game losing streak and earning their first Pioneer Football League victory of the season.

Twice they trailed by double digits.

In the first quarter, Presbyterian went up 14-0, scoring on its first two drives.

Stetson evened the score just before intermission with two trips to the end zone in the second quarter. Junior quarterback Brady Meitz hit sophomore Aanjay Feliciano for a 12-yard touchdown toss, and sophomore Donovan Shepard rumbled eight yards for a score with two minutes left in the half.

The Blue Hose regained their momentum in the second half.

Their first drive of the third quarter subtracted nearly eight minutes off the clock and resulted in an 18-yard field goal to hand them a 17-14 advantage. They extended that with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Ty Englehart to Worth Warner with 13:42 remaining.

The Hatters responded on their ensuing possession. They marched 55 yards in less than three minutes, capping it with a 2-yard Brewer rush to cut their deficit to 24-21.

Stetson redshirt senior Rassie Littlejohn picked off a Presbyterian pass two minutes later, but the Hatters failed to capitalize, turning the ball over on downs.

Their defense dug in for another stop — a three-and-out by the Blue Hose — giving Stetson the ball back with 2:51 remaining.

Its offense traversed 80 yards on 10 plays in two minutes and 19 seconds. Brewer’s second score on the ground ended it, and the Hatters’ defense kept Presbyterian in check for the final 30 seconds, breaking up a pass as time expired.

Brewer led the offense with 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Meitz completed 10 of his 17 passes for 186 yards and a score.

Littlejohn and freshman Andrew Martin tied for the team lead in tackles with 10 each.

The Hatters will take next week off before returning home to host the University of St. Thomas on Oct. 21.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: College football: Bethune-Cookman falls to Alabama State, Stetson wins