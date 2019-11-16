Bethune-Cookman beats Trinity Baptist 100-42

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Jordan Preaster and Joe French scored 21 points apiece as Bethune-Cookman rolled past Trinity Baptist 100-42 on Friday night.

Isaiah Bailey had 16 points for Bethune-Cookman (2-2). Cletrell Pope added 10 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.

Parrish Hobdy had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles. Kenton Bibbs added 11 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bethune-Cookman faces Incarnate Word on the road next Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com