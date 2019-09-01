Bethune-Cookman beats Jackson St. in MEAC/SWAC Challenge

ATLANTA (AP) -- - Akevious Williams passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Bethune-Cookman dominated the second half to beat Jackson State 36-15 in the MEAC-SWAC Challenge on Sunday at Georgia State Stadium.

Trevor Merritt's 50-yard interception return got the Wildcats (1-0) on the scoreboard midway through the third, Williams' TD run cut their deficit to 15-14 and Taron Mallard's 1-yard scoring catch and the ensuing 2-point conversion with 2:33 remaining in the quarter gave Bethune-Cookman the lead for good.

LaDarrien Wilson had a 5-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth before Sam Marc capped the scoring with a 96-yard fumble return.

The Tigers (0-1) played three quarterbacks due, in part, to disciplinary reasons and as well as injuries. Freshman Quincy Casey started and joined Jalon Jones and Derrick Ponder to go a combined 16 of 31 for 274 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions - both by Jones.

Jackson State had 512 total yards while limiting the Wildcats to 285, but committed four turnovers and missed two field goals and two PAT attempts.

The MEAC holds a 10-4 lead in the series with one game canceled by inclement weather.