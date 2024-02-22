Bethel men hit game-winner in final seconds to down Cumberland 77-75

Feb. 21—MCKENZIE — Cumberland's Doyle Cockrill III drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game at 75-75 with under a minute to play.

With 11 seconds left, Demarius Boyd was at the line to take the lead, but missed the front end of a one-and-one and Querrion Gadson took it down the floor to hit a game-winning layup with three seconds remaining as Bethel held off Cumberland 77-75.

Cumberland (6-19, 2-8 Mid-South Conference) made 27 of 55 shots to shoot 49.1% from the field and made 6 of 11 3s.

Four Phoenix finished with double figures, led by Demarius Boyd with 21 points. Boyd was 8-for-11 from the field with four boards. Cockrell finished with 17 points and made three 3-pointers. Keyshawn Robinson posted a double-uble with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Beljwok Adaing added 11 points.

Bethel shot 51.6% from the field and 50% from 3. The Wildcats also outrebounded the Phoenix 36-29.

Gadson posted 21 points including the game winner for Bethel. He also added in eight boards while shooting 8-13 from the field. Kenyon Maddox scored 14 points off the bench with eight boards. Connor Guthrie also added 10 points.

Tied early at 4-4, Bethel used a 7-2 run to lead 11-6 after four minutes of play. The Phoenix came charging back to tie the game at 14-14 before Guthrie drained a 3 to spark a 6-0 run.

Leading by seven at 27-20, Cumberland went on a 7-0 spurt scoring on four-straight possessions.

The Wildcats again built a seven-point lead at 40-33 with a few minutes left in the half, but CU closed the half on a 12-4 run to take a lead into the break.

The Phoenix started the second half by building their largest lead of the game at eight, leading 57-49 and later 63-55 with 10 minutes to play.

Cumberland held the lead until the final couple of minutes with the Wildcats taking their first lead of the second half at 73-72. Bethel pushed it out to a three-point lead before Cockrill tied it with a triple. Cumberland had a chance to retake the lead at the line, but couldn't get it go allowing Bethel to hit the game-winning shot to win 77-75.

The Phoenix will be at home for their final two regular season games of the season taking on the Cumberlands on Thursday and Georgetown on Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.