Bethel, Elkhart to host NAIA finals

Bethel University and the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center will host the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Swim and Dive Championships for the next two years.

The initial term of the agreement is for two years and will include both the 2025 and 2026 championships.

“Bethel University is honored to host the NAIA Swimming & Diving National Championships,” said Tony Natali, Bethel Director of Athletics. “We have a top-of-the-line facility and will provide a great student athlete experience to all those that qualify.

“We look forward to working with the NAIA to provide a Championship that will be first class and a memorable experience for all the athletes and spectators.”

The NAIA opened its bid process early in 2024 as its term with the Columbus (Georgia) Sports Council was nearing an end.

“We want to thank the Columbus Sports Council for their years of hard work as the host of this championship,” said Austin Bennett, NAIA Director of Championships. “We are excited to bring these events to Elkhart and to crown champions in the pool there for the next two years.”

The NAIA Swim and Dive National Championships are conducted in a four-day format with preliminaries in the morning/afternoon and finals in the same events conducted in the evening.

There are 20 events for men and 20 events for women. Both men’s and women’s individual champions are crowned.