Bethel bumps UWS softball out of NCAA tournament

May 17—PELLA, Iowa. — Facing elimination after Thursday's loss to Central College (Iowa) in the first game of the NCAA Division III regional tournament, the fourth-seeded Wisconsin-Superior softball team was unable to prolong its season and lost 10-3 to No. 2 seed Bethel on Friday.

With the defeat, the Yellowjackets end their season with a 26-15 record.

The Royals (31-10) plated two runs in their first trip to the plate before a two-run home run by Zoe Thomson, which followed a leadoff bunt-single by Carly Stuckmayer, evened the score through the first inning.

Stuckmayer and Thomson led the Yellowjackets at the plate with a pair of hits each.

After a scoreless second frame, Bethel reclaimed the lead in the top of the third by punching in two additional runs on four base hits off UWS starting pitcher Bella Garley, who was pulled in favor of Samantha Swartz with two runners on and one out. The Royals ultimately tacked on one more run with their fifth base hit of the inning to make it 5-2.

With the UWS offense stymied by Bethel starting pitcher Kayla Simacek, who struck out six batters over six innings, the Royals proceeded to double-up their lead in the top of the fifth inning after capitalizing on back-to-back Yellowjacket errors with a two-run double, followed by an RBI single to increase their lead to six.

The Royals kept their foot on the gas in the seventh inning with two more runs pushed across, capping off a 13-hit showing at the plate. UWS added a third run in its final plate appearance via an error in the outfield, but was unable to capitalize any further on the scoring threat with three runners left stranded.