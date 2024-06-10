Beth Mead ‘disgusted’ by decision to scrap all women and girls teams at Thornaby FC

Thornaby FC's decision to scrap their women's and girls' sections will make more than 100 players have to seek new clubs to stay in the game - Thornaby Ladies

England striker Beth Mead has expressed her disgust at a decision taken by north-east club Thornaby FC to scrap all of their female football teams in order to save money.

The controversy has sparked widespread anger on social media after the board voted to get rid of every women’s team, including its youth sides.

It has also led to a split at the top of the club, with the chairman forced to release his own statement making clear he opposed the move but was out-voted.

More than 100 players have now been told they will have to find a new club, although Mead is hoping the committee members – who have been asked to resign – will be forced to reverse their decision.

Mead, who grew up nearby in North Yorkshire, expressed her anger on social media:

Disgusted to see this decision, the women's game is on the up but we still have committees making these horrible decisions. It's not good enough, these young girls deserve better. I'd love to send the team a signed England shirt to keep them inspired @ThornabyFCWomen ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/vW3iLiJDn1 — Beth Mead MBE (@bmeado9) June 10, 2024

The news broke when the Thornaby FC Women’s account on X said: “AND THAT’S (A) WRAP...

“Yesterday we found out that a majority on the Thornaby FC committee, led by Trevor Wing, voted to remove the entire female section from the club. Under 7, Under 8, Under 10, Under 11, Under 15 and Women’s.

“This leaves over 100 girls without a club. We would like to thank all of our coaches, volunteers, players, supporters and sponsors for their dedication over the last three years, you are all AMAZING. We are all devastated to hear of the (sic) Thornaby FC.”

Thornaby FC’s men’s team play in the Ebac Northern League First Division, and the club have been the victim of vandalism this summer including a devastating arson attack that has destroyed facilities they are now struggling to find the money to repair, but it has been argued getting rid of all the women’s team and keeping the men’s is the wrong thing to do.

Someone else said finance was a challenge. But doesn't seem fair to cut all the girls — Tanni Grey-Thompson (@Tanni_GT) June 9, 2024

The decision also angered club chairman Garry Morris, who made it clear he had fought to keep the women’s teams.

He said in a statement: “In light of the recent actions taken by the board of Thornaby FC, of which I am chairman, I would like to take this opportunity to clarify my thoughts at an extremely difficult time for the club, and more importantly the female players effected (sic) by these actions.

“The decision to withdraw support for the women’s team is one that I do not agree with and along with another member of the committee voted against it at yesterday’s emergency meeting.

“I have made my feelings known to the board, have asked them to reconsider their decision, and also to consider their positions on the board as patrons and trustees of the football club.

Thornaby Ladies finished third in the North East Regional Womens Football League Northern Division last season - Thornaby Ladies

“We are empowered by the fans of the club to make the right decisions for the future of the club, and all those who show their unwavering support to both the male and female teams of all age groups deserve better.

“I firmly believe this decision made yesterday does not do that, and will make this clear to the remaining members of the board.”

Parents of the devastated girls have also spoken out. Michelle Burrell, whose 11-year-old daughter Alice plays for Thornaby FC Under 11s Girls, told Teesside Live: “We are absolutely devastated by the decision of Thornaby FC to end all girls teams. Alice joined Thornaby just a year ago but in that year a passion for football has been truly ignited.

“She loves it all –the training, the matches, the new friends- everything about the game. These girls deserve so much more and have had the opportunity to play snatched away from them. What happened to This Girl Can? Clearly not in Thornaby.”

Thornaby FC have been approached for a response.

