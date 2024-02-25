Beth Cunningham appears to have MSU Lady Bears back to being sustainable MVC contenders

Not much was left for Beth Cunningham when she first took over the Missouri State Lady Bears.

It wasn't like the previous regime under Amaka Agugua-Hamilton who absorbed a young Sweet 16 roster destined for postseason runs for years to come.

Cunningham, with only a few returners, had to build her program almost from scratch.

In less than two years, she's seeing her team flourish, becoming one that's capable of making noise in the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

Missouri State (18-7, 12-4) did what it needed to in a 77-42 win over Southern Illinois (8-18, 3-13) on Sunday afternoon at Great Southern Bank Arena. The win came against SIU head coach Kelly Bond-White who was hired by the Salukis in the same cycle as Cunningham but hasn't seen a fraction of the success.

More: Missouri State basketball clinches losing season in MVC play with loss at Belmont

Roll the tape! pic.twitter.com/8ZRRc5CEru — Missouri State Lady Bears (@MSULadyBears) February 25, 2024

"I think we've had a ton of growth," Cunningham said. "We've had two very different teams but there are a lot of similarities. I think both of these teams really worked hard to continue to get better and do what we're trying to do. We're trying to max out individually what they can do and then collectively as a team."

The Lady Bears are currently third in the Valley with four regular season games remaining. A regular season championship won't be in the cards this year with first-place Drake three games ahead and owning the head-to-head tiebreaker after Wednesday's 76-65 win over MSU in Des Moines.

Missouri State appears in a good spot to grab a top-four finish in the league and earn a bye into the MVC quarterfinals. Even in the loss to Drake, the Lady Bears showed they're capable of coming out on top and left the game thinking they should've.

More: Missouri State basketball games are emptier than ever. What happened, and what's next?

They've shown the ability to beat every team in the league at one point this season. In a Valley with more parity than it's had in recent years, MSU is confident that it can make a run.

"Heading into the season, I always go in thinking that if we do what we're capable of doing, we can win every game on our schedule," Cunningham said. "I just feel that way regardless. There were a few games that maybe got away but I think those are great to keep in the back of your mind to make sure we just take care of business one game at a time and control as much as we can."

Paige Rocca is the only experienced player that Cunningham absorbed who remains on the roster today. She confirmed that she will use her fifth season of eligibility and return to the Lady Bears next season. Katrine Jessen is the only other senior on the team. Cunningham could have her first season with major roster continuity heading into 2024-25.

Rocca with an impressive layup😎 pic.twitter.com/vfypMdXS60 — Missouri State Lady Bears (@MSULadyBears) February 25, 2024

More: Here's how Missouri State's rivals are filling the bleachers at basketball games

And what she's built so far is promising. Lacy Stokes is destined to be named the MVC Newcomer of the Year and still has plenty of room to grow heading into a second year of Division I basketball. The frontcourt of Jade Masogayo, Kennedy Taylor and Indya Green is as good as any position group in the league.

Cunningham's freshmen have taken massive steps throughout the year by contributing to this team and showing promise for the future. Kyrah Daniels appears to be a potential star in the MVC while Kaemyn Bekemeier has found a defensive role for herself as the year's gone on and will continue to get better. Louis Volker has taken advantage of her opportunities and will continue to have more.

Bekemeier with the triple!!🤩 pic.twitter.com/P3xGrY3f9n — Missouri State Lady Bears (@MSULadyBears) February 25, 2024

More: What's being done to save Missouri State's dying men's basketball fanbase?

The future of the Lady Bears program looks bright. At the same time, the present doesn't look so bad itself.

"I don't think I feel any differently right now than maybe I did when I was hopeful at the beginning of the year," Cunningham said. "I thought we could be a team that could compete for the top and everyone knows what's on the line when you go to the conference tournament. That's certainly our goal and just trying to put ourselves in the best position possible and have a lot of confidence heading in."

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or X at @WyattWheeler_NL.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri State Lady Bears future bright under Beth Cunningham