Beterbiev vs Smith LIVE: Latest boxing fight updates and results tonight

Artur Beterbiev defends his unified light-heavyweight titles against Callum Smith tonight, as the pair clash in Quebec City.

Beterbiev has a stunning record of 19-0 with 19 knockouts, while Smith’s sole pro loss came against Saul “Canelo Alvarez” in 2020. It was revealed this week that Russian Beterbiev, who fights out of Canada, has signed to fight compatriot Dmitry Bivol in Saudi Arabia this year, but that unification bout is dependent on the 38-year-old beating Smith tonight.

Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) is a former super-middleweight world champion, and the Liverpudlian’s power has carried since he moved up in weight in 2021. This evening, the 33-year-old will test that power against one of the hardest hitters in boxing.

The bout is going ahead after this week’s revelation that Beterbiev returned an ‘atypical’ drug-test result in December, with the Russian having since been cleared to fight after testing negative. Had Beterbiev returned an ‘adverse’ test result, the fight might have been under threat. Per a report by Kevin Iole: “Beterbiev had received atypical findings for human growth hormone (HGH) and 5D-androstanediol. Both occur naturally in the body.”

Follow live updates and results from Beterbiev vs Smith and the undercard fights, below.

Beterbiev vs Smith LIVE: Steve Bunce’s preview

01:35 , Alex Pattle

As we wait for the next bout, here’s a bit more from Steve Bunce on tonight’s main event...

“Beterbiev won the first of his world titles in 2017, has made seven defences and so far, he has knocked out, dropped, hurt, bludgeoned, cut and ruined every single one of the 19 men he has met in the ring. It is not uncommon for a boxer, with the protection of matchmakers, to compile a record like that in easy fights on undercards, but it is uncommon for a man to keep knocking out opponents at the highest level. Beterbiev has good names on his record, make no mistake.

“Smith has lost just once in 30 fights and that was on the road in Texas, over 12 rounds, to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez; Smith injured a bicep, Canelo controlled the fight. It was not a slugfest; it was not a beating. Smith left the discomfort of the super-middleweight division after that loss, giving up on his life-long battle with the scales, to join the light-heavyweight division. He has won two fights quickly since moving up in weight after the loss to Canelo in 2020.”

Callum Smith capable of glorious victory in showdown with Artur Beterbiev

Beterbiev vs Smith LIVE: Imam Khataev vs Michael Ludwiczak

01:24 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Khataev starts this round on the front foot, before Ludwiczak bows his head and throws a blind overhand in a bid to get the Russian off him.

Still Khataev comes forward. Ludwiczak is breathing heavily and struggling to keep his hands up. He musters a good left hook, but he’s soon dropped to a knee!

He’s quickly back up and buys a bit of time as his mouthguard is put back in. Immediately he’s under pressure from Khataev, who is unfurling hooks off both wings and mixing in uppercuts...

It’s an onslaught against the ropes, and the referee steps in! Khataev gets it done at 2:17 in round two!

Beterbiev vs Smith LIVE: Imam Khataev vs Michael Ludwiczak

01:19 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Both men stand orthodox. Khataev times a nice left hook, early doors. And again.

He’s hunting Ludwiczak, who throws his own counter left hook but eats a trio of body shots.

Khataev with a hook to the body then one to the head, a nice quickfire combination. Ludwiczak fires back now, getting on the front foot before covering up as Khataev unloads his latest barrage.

Ludwiczak stumbles backwards – he’s wobbly already... Nice shot variation from Khataev, who may just sense an early finish.

Ludwiczak shows great resilience to produce some more output, though.

Khataev jabs to the body, then head, then body, then head.

Beterbiev vs Smith LIVE: Imam Khataev vs Michael Ludwiczak

01:12 , Alex Pattle

We kick things off with a light-heavyweight bout between Imam Khataev and Michael Ludwiczak, who is replacing Rodolfo Gomez Jr on short notice.

Ten rounds scheduled here!

Beterbiev vs Smith LIVE: Steve Bunce’s preview

01:00 , Steve Bunce

Beterbiev has looked beatable in previous fights, he has been caught and dropped, but he finds a way to win. He always finds a way to win. At 38 he is, naturally, heading towards the end of his career, but he has only had eight world-title fights in just over six years – he is looking after his health and his tank. He is a smart man on both sides of the ropes.

Smith can box, he can bang, and he has a great chin. Beterbiev will need Smith to get involved in the type of hard, hard fight he likes; Smith is not a fool, and this could end with a glorious British victory. It might not always be pretty, but it might just be smart.

Callum Smith capable of glorious victory in showdown with Artur Beterbiev

Beterbiev vs Smith LIVE: Full card (subject to late changes)

00:40 , Alex Pattle

Artur Beterbiev (C) vs Callum Smith (WBC, WBO and IBF light-heavyweight titles)

Jason Moloney (C) vs Saul Sanchez (WBO bantamweight title)

Christian Mbilli vs Rohan Murdock (super-middleweight)

Imam Khataev vs Michael Ludwiczak (light-heavyweight)

Christopher Guerrero vs Sergio Garcia Herrera (welterweight)

Mehmet Unal vs Dragan Lepei (light-heavyweight)

Leila Beaudoin vs Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza (women’s super-featherweight)

Moreno Fendero vs Victor Hugo Flores (super-middleweight)

Wilkens Mathieu vs TBA (super-middleweight)

Beterbiev vs Smith LIVE: How to watch fight tonight

00:00 , Alex Pattle

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event. It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s website and Sky Go app. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the fights live.

Beterbiev vs Smith LIVE: Start time and ring walks

Saturday 13 January 2024 23:40 , Alex Pattle

Tonight’s event takes place at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada.

Coverage is due to begin at 1am GMT on Sunday 14 January (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday).

No time has yet been announced for the main-event ring walks, but we’re estimating around 3.30am GMT on Sunday (8.30pm PT, 10.30pm CT, 11.30pm ET on Saturday).

Beterbiev vs Smith LIVE: Champion cleared to fight after atypical drug-test finding

Saturday 13 January 2024 23:20 , Alex Pattle

It was revealed on Thursday (11 January) that Beterbiev had returned an atypical result in a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) test in December. However, the unified light-heavyweight champion has since tested negative and been cleared to compete.

Smith’s promoter Eddie Hearn said there was never a contractual reason to cancel the fight, because Beterbiev’s result was atypical rather than ‘adverse’, while journalist Kevin Iole reported: “An atypical finding is not a violation and requires more testing, and Beterbiev underwent those examinations at Vada’s request. Vada reported negative results from the follow-up tests, from urine tests on Dec 15 and Dec 21 and from blood tests on Dec 21 and Jan 3.

“Beterbiev had received atypical findings for human growth hormone (HGH) and 5D-androstanediol. Both occur naturally in the body. When an atypical finding is received, further testing is required to determine if an athlete naturally produces the substance in his or her body at a greater level than average or if the elevated levels were signs of anti-doping.”

Artur Beterbiev cleared to fight after returning ‘atypical’ drug-test result

Saturday 13 January 2024 22:19 , Alex Pattle

