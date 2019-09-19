Bet the under on Titans vs. Jaguars

Yahoo Sports is partnering with The Action Network during the football season to bring you expert sports betting information and analysis. Analysis courtesy of The Action Network’s PJ Walsh.

While certainly interesting off the field, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has yet to earn the confidence of both oddsmakers and NFL bettors.

Throw the Tennessee Titans into the mix and we have all the makings of a defensive battle tonight on “Thursday Night Football.”

In fact, tonight’s Titans vs. Jaguars over/under is the lowest total for a “Thursday Night Football” matchup since … the these two teams played on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 — that game closed at 36.5.

We often see games like this described as those that “only bettors can like,” and when it comes to Titans vs. Jaguars, sharps certainly agree.

Odds as of Thursday morning and via PointsBet, where Action Network users can exclusively bet every NFL spread this season at reduced juice (-105).

Titans vs. Jaguars Sharp Report

While tonight’s total sits at 38, it definitely didn’t start there. Oddsmakers opened this number at 41, and bettors, including the pros, have consistently played the under.

Sixty-six percent of wagers have played that side of the total, and, according to Sports Insights’ Bet Signals, wiseguys are among that majority.

Smart money has steadily played the under all week, including a flood of respected action that hit under 39 at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, triggering a Steam Move that drove the total down to 38.

Windy conditions in Jacksonville point toward value on the under, as well.

Steady 12 mph winds are expected for tonight’s game and, according to our Bet Labs software, unders are 462-362-10 (56.1%) in NFL games played in double-digit breezes.

