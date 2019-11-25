Bet Now/Bet Later NFL Week 13 odds

Scoring the optimal odds for your wager can sometimes be a race to the window – or your mobile – to get the spread or total you want before it changes. Or, sometimes it’s a waiting game until just before kickoff, projecting how the public players will manipulate the numbers.

The Titans opened as 3.5-point underdogs on the road in Indianapolis for Week 13 and money on Tennessee has cut that half point hook off the visitor. And it may not stop there. The juice on Colts -3 has been discounted, as books are panning for action on the home side.

If you’re sold on the Titans and their sudden offensive surge, you may want to get down on Tennessee +3 before a move under the field goal. The Titans have posted an average of more than 29 points over their last five games and have totaled 77 points in the last two games. To put that turnaround into perspective, Tennessee totalled only 98 points in the first six weeks of the schedule (43 of those coming in Week 1).

Indianapolis has a mini bye to prep for this AFC South showdown but is coming off a crushing loss to Houston last Thursday – a defeat that could spoil their postseason chances at the end of the year. The Colts Offense has struggled to produce this month and faces a Titans Defense ranked 10th in points against at 19.7 points per outing.

It didn’t take long for the betting public to sour on the Dolphins’ sudden success. Miami was one of the hottest bets in football entering Week 11, covering the spread in five straight before losing SU and ATS to Buffalo. Even with that blip, the public was still playing the points with the Fins in Sunday’s date in Cleveland.

The Browns destroyed Miami and that set the table for this spread, which opened at Eagles -8 and has jumped as high as -9. If you’re seeking for value on the Dolphins at home in Week 13, push pause on your betting and see if this one sneaks to +9.5 or even +10 by kickoff.

Philadelphia is desperate for a victory after losing at home to Seattle. If the Eagles are to catch the Cowboys in the NFC East, that climb begins this Sunday. Philly, however, has sputtered with the football, scoring just 13.7 points per game over its last three outings and asking this offense to cover this large a spread may be too much.

TOTAL TO BET NOW: UNDER 46 GREEN BAY PACKERS AT NEW YORK GIANTS

The Packers come to East Rutherford licking their wounds after a rough outing in San Francisco Sunday night, scoring only eight points in a one-sided loss to the Niners. Green Bay hasn’t looked sharp with the football the past three games, averaging just over two touchdowns per contest in that span. The Cheeseheads will focus on stopping the football heading into Week 13 after this defense was rolled for 37 points by San Francisco.

New York isn’t exactly setting the scoreboard on fire either, managing only 14 points in Chicago this past weekend. The Giants Defense is also lacking but gets to come home after two straight road games, and the extended forecast for East Rutherford is calling for cold and rain which could make moving the football a little more challenging for both teams.

This Over/Under opened 46.5 and has dropped to 46. If you like the Under in this matchup, it may be best to play it now before action on a lower-scoring finish drives this number down further.

TOTAL TO BET LATER: OVER 44.5 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS AT HOUSTON TEXANS

If the Patriots are going to win this one, it will be on the shoulders of their stop unit. The New England defense is tops in the NFL and – outside of getting crushed by Baltimore with 37 points – has checked each of its last four opponents to less than two touchdowns against.

The Patriots Offense continues to get stuck in the mud and may not be able to keep up if this game turns into a shootout versus a high-powered Houston passing attack. With the public expected to be playing the Pats, I see this total ticking downward a touch before the weekend.

If you like the Over in this game, wait it out and see if this goes to 44 or 43.5. As mentioned, the Texans have a high-flying attack and this game will be played on the clean indoor track inside NRG Stadium. This is the first time Brady & Co. will play inside all season, so they could find another gear in Houston Sunday night.