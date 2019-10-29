Bet Now/Bet Later NFL Week 9 odds

The spread for this NFC West Thursday night game opened Arizona as an 8-point home underdog after the Cardinals were thumped 31-6 by New Orleans in Drew Brees’ return to action and the Niners laid the lumber to Carolina in a 51-13 blasting.

Books pinned that dead number on the board, looking to the early money to dictate the movement and mold the line, and what they saw wasn’t that surprising. Instant action on San Francisco has this spread teetering on -10 at most books, and while the 1.5-point move from Niners -8 to -9.5 may look big, it’s not as notable as a jump to -10 – which is starting to pop up in select markets.

If you’re onboard with the undefeated 49ers Thursday night, buy it now at -9.5. The public loves to bet the favorites in primetime games and this spread may not only go to -10 it could even end up with a half-point hook on that key number.

Seattle opened -6.5 at most markets and the sharp opinion on this game has been the Buccaneers, trimming the vig on the Seahawks at most books and even axing half a point of the line entirely at select spots.

Tampa Bay is coming off a frustrating loss at Tennessee in Week 8, in which a scoop-and-score in the fourth quarter was incorrectly whistled dead, eventually leading to a 27-23 defeat. Seattle found itself in a closer-than-expected game at Atlanta and has three wins in the past four games - all decided by a touchdown or less.

If you’re leaning to the home side, hold up and see if you can grab Seattle -6. That number should start popping up mid-week as the industry evens out. However, don’t wait too long. The public is expected to side with the Seahawks, and that could make this line closer to -7 come kickoff.

TOTAL TO BET NOW: GREEN BAY PACKERS AT L.A. CHARGERS OVER 46.5

This Over/Under is on the move, ticking upwards from 46 to 46.5. And for good reason.

The Packers have had a slew of injuries to their offense but that doesn’t seem to matter with Aaron Rodgers slinging the pigskin. Green Bay has fully adapted Matt LaFleur’s playbook and is piling on the points, averaging 32.5 over its current four-game winning streak. Receiver Davante Adams could return to the lineup after missing four games with turf toe, giving another weapon to Rodgers arsenal and influencing the Over/Under.

The Chargers fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt Monday after their slow start to the schedule. Los Angeles, which enters Week 9 with a 3-5 record, is putting up just 19.6 points per game despite a bevvy of offensive weapons and a veteran QB in Philip Rivers. Head coach Anthony Lynn could take over play calling, but the Bolts are hoping the move sparks some scoring in Week 9.

If that shakeup has you sitting on the Over, you may want to bet this number now – at 46 if available – as I predict it will creep up to 47 and beyond before Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET start time.

TOTAL TO BET LATER: TENNESSEE TITANS AT CAROLINA PANTHERS UNDER 41

This Over/Under opened as low as 40 points and has been bet up as high as 41. According to our early consensus numbers, 65 percent of totals tickets are on the Over and could increase this Over/Under before Sunday’s start.

Tennessee’s offense has looked much improved since making the move from Marcus Mariota to Ryan Tannehill at QB. In his two starts, Tannehill has passed for 505 yards and five touchdowns, sparking the Titans to victory with scores of 23 and 27 points.

Carolina, on the other hand, heads back home with its tail between its legs after getting spanked in the Bay Area on Sunday. The Panthers Defense gushed yardage, including 232 yards rushing to the 49ers, and now takes on another potent RB in Derrick Henry.

This is one of the lower totals on the Week 9 board, so if you’re thinking about taking the Under, play it cool and see if you can get this total at 42 points or higher before clicking “place bet”.