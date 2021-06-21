Bet MGM Lists Three Buckeyes in Top 50 Heisman Odds

We here at Buckeyes Wire try our best to monitor the gambling odds situation in the college football landscape and we pay even closer attention to the odds presented over at BetMGM. We recently discussed C.J. Stroud being a strong legitimate sleeper candidate to take home the Heisman Trophy, but at the time of that article, there were no odds on BetMGM. Now with the odds back up it’s time to take a peak at the three Buckeyes that have the strongest odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

C.J. Stroud +1300

Team Brutus quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls out a play during the Ohio State Buckeyes football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Ohio State Football Spring Game

C.J. Stroud has the fifth-highest odds sitting right behind Bryce Young of Alabama at +1000 and right before Sam Howell of North Carolina at +1400. Based on our previous writings, this is actually a bit high compared to other books, but that could be due to a surge in bets on the young Buckeye. https://twitter.com/NCAAFNation247/status/1404427742179958784

Master Teague +5000

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) and running back Demario McCall (3) and lineman Cormontae Hamilton (83) following the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Master Teague is tied at the 12th highest odds along with Isaiah Spiller of Texas A&M, Jase McClellan of Alabama, Malik Cunningham of Louisville, John Metchie of Alabama, Michael Penix Jr. of Indiana, and Graham Mertz of Wisconsin. Every time Ohio State is good they have had an elite running game, and betting on a Buckeye back is never a bad idea. https://twitter.com/bstokesjr19/status/1404100923622887433

Garrett Wilson +15000

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, here leaving the field after the spring game April 17, has caught 73 passes for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons.

Ohio State Football Spring Game

Garrett Wilson is tied with the 42nd best odds with Sean Clifford of Penn State, Jarret Doege of West Virginia, Taulia Tagovailoa of Maryland, Max Duggan of TCU, and Grayson McCall of Coastal Carolina. Wilson is arguably one of the most skilled receivers in Ohio State history and it would not be surprising if his stats showed that. https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1406612802408681475

