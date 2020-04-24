BetMGM has already posted odds on the first pick of the 2021 NFL draft

There are six rounds to go in the 2020 NFL draft, but it’s apparently not too early to think about next year’s draft.

BetMGM, which saw an unprecedented number of bets on this year’s NFL draft, posted odds for the first overall pick of the 2021 draft on Friday.

The favorite is no surprise. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is one of the most exciting prospects in many years, and has been a favorite as the No. 1 pick of the 2021 draft for a while. The odds reflect that, with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields right behind.

Here are the odds on the top five favorites. Lawrence being -250 means a bettor would have to bet $250 to win $100:

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence -250

Ohio State QB Justin Fields +350

Oregon OT Penei Sewell +500

Miami QB D’Eriq King +1400

Penn State LB Micah Parsons +2000

All other players are listed at 40-to-1 or more.

While Lawrence seems locked in as the No. 1 pick next year, we might have said the same about Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last year, or USC quarterback Sam Darnold two years ago. Things happen. The 2021 draft is a long way away.

For three straight years a player nowhere on the radar for the first overall pick before the college season has emerged: Baker Mayfield in 2018, Kyler Murray in 2019 and Joe Burrow in 2020. Maybe it’s worth a shot at someone down the list at long odds, like Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello at 100-to-1. It’s not crazier than betting on Burrow a year ago.

There are still many players in the 2020 draft who are waiting to find out where they’ll start their NFL careers. But the NFL draft has become a year-round event, and we can start the conversation about the 2021 draft now.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the favorite to be the top pick of the 2021 draft. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

