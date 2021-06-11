Should you bet on C.J. Stroud to win the Heisman Trophy?

The college football season is just around the corner and sportsbooks are slowly starting to release various odds and futures and one that should be particularly interesting is the futures placed on the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

After looking over a number of odds from various sportsbooks, C.J. Stroud is the consensus top Ohio State player on the board but is given anywhere from top ten odds at 20/1 to being barely in the top 15 at 33/1. In most circles, he is considered a longshot as the majority of bettors will be taking the favorites in Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler at 9/2, Alabama’s Bryce Young at 13/2, and Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei at 7/1.

I typically wouldn’t suggest betting on a freshman quarterback who has taken zero in-game snaps, but noted college football gambling expert, Brad Powers has me thinking differently. Powers recently tweeted out his ticket with Stroud’s name at the top and he mentions that the Ohio State quarterback is his favorite longshot bet.

My favorite Heisman long-shot bet right now! pic.twitter.com/FvJFR9ukok — Brad Powers (@BradPowers7) June 10, 2021

After seeing this ticket, I reevaluated the situation and have faith that this is a solid bet. It seems risky, but besides Oklahoma, the top powerhouses in college football are all breaking in new starters. Ohio State has arguably the best receivers in college football, three starters returning on a strong offensive line, and a quarterback-friendly offense. I say it’s time to empty the wallet!

List

Reflecting on all of Ohio State football's Heisman winners through the years

Three Ohio State players appear in BetMGM's early 2021 Heisman odds

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.