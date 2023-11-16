Bet against Bengals won bettor $5.5 million

The Cincinnati Bengals took a big loss to the Houston Texans in Week 10, yet for one bettor, it was one of the biggest winning stories onlookers will see all year.

In fact, a Florida man won $5.5 million because of Cincinnati’s last-second loss.

Per ESPN’s David Purdum, a man turned a four-parlay bet at $500,000 into the $5.5 million. The bets were a Houston win in which the game went the over (44.5 points) while Texans running back Devin Singletary scored a touchdown and went over 51.5 rushing yards.

Singletary hit those goals and then some, going for 150 yards total before Matt Ammendola kicked the game-winner in the closing moments of the 30-27 game.

If nothing else, this could be a nice bit of trivia for Bengals fans over the long-term, no matter how much it stings now.

