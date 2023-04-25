Kentucky Derby 2023 betting odds: Latest favorites and futures for top contending horses

Jake Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
There is less than a month left until the 2023 Kentucky Derby draw.

And barring any more defections between now and Saturday, May 6 — Blazing Sevens' scratch over the weekend was the first — the field of 20 horses is set for the the 149th running of the race at Churchill Downs.

But if you're looking to get your bets in on who will win the first leg of the Triple Crown, it's not too early. Sportsbooks are still updating their futures odds nearly two weeks ahead of race day, with Todd Pletcher's Forte the current favorite before post positions are drawn Monday, May 1.

But can another historic longshot, like Rich Strike in 2022, steal the show on the 1 1/4-mile dirt track?

Here are the latest betting odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Be sure to check back regularly for updated odds.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, horse futures on Caesars Sportsbook

Here are the latest horse futures for the 149th Kentucky Derby as of April 24, according to Horse Racing Nation and Caesars Sportsbook. You can see the full list here.

Horse

Trainer

Current Odds

Forte

Todd Pletcher

2-1

Tapit Trice

Todd Pletcher

6-1

Practical Move

Tim Yakteen

9-1

Derma Sotogake

Hidetaka Otonashi

12-1

Verifying

Brad Cox

12-1

Angel of Empire

Brad Cox

12-1

Kingsbarns

Todd Pletcher

14-1

Two Phil's

Larry Rivelli

22-1

Mage

Gustavo Delgado

24-1

Confidence Game

Keith Desormeaux

28-1

Hit Show

Brad Cox

30-1

Reincarnate

Tim Yakteen

35-1

Disarm

Steve Asmussen

40-1

Lord Miles

Saffie Joseph Jr.

40-1

Raise Cain

Ben Colebrook

42-1

Jace's Road

Brad Cox

42-1

Rocket Can

Bill Mott

42-1

Skinner

John Shirreffs

45-1

Cyclone Mishief

Dale Romans

65-1

Wild On Ice

Joel Marr

70-1

Sun Thunder

Kenny McPeek

75-1

Continuar

Yoshito Yahagi

85-1

Mandarin Hero

Terunobu Fujita

85-1

Major Dude

Todd Pletcher

85-1

King Russell

Ron Moquett

125-1

