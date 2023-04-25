Kentucky Derby 2023 betting odds: Latest favorites and futures for top contending horses
There is less than a month left until the 2023 Kentucky Derby draw.
And barring any more defections between now and Saturday, May 6 — Blazing Sevens' scratch over the weekend was the first — the field of 20 horses is set for the the 149th running of the race at Churchill Downs.
But if you're looking to get your bets in on who will win the first leg of the Triple Crown, it's not too early. Sportsbooks are still updating their futures odds nearly two weeks ahead of race day, with Todd Pletcher's Forte the current favorite before post positions are drawn Monday, May 1.
But can another historic longshot, like Rich Strike in 2022, steal the show on the 1 1/4-mile dirt track?
Here are the latest betting odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Be sure to check back regularly for updated odds.
2023 Kentucky Derby odds, horse futures on Caesars Sportsbook
Here are the latest horse futures for the 149th Kentucky Derby as of April 24, according to Horse Racing Nation and Caesars Sportsbook. You can see the full list here.
Horse
Trainer
Current Odds
Forte
Todd Pletcher
2-1
Tapit Trice
Todd Pletcher
6-1
Practical Move
Tim Yakteen
9-1
Derma Sotogake
Hidetaka Otonashi
12-1
Verifying
Brad Cox
12-1
Angel of Empire
Brad Cox
12-1
Kingsbarns
Todd Pletcher
14-1
Two Phil's
Larry Rivelli
22-1
Mage
Gustavo Delgado
24-1
Confidence Game
Keith Desormeaux
28-1
Hit Show
Brad Cox
30-1
Reincarnate
Tim Yakteen
35-1
Disarm
Steve Asmussen
40-1
Lord Miles
Saffie Joseph Jr.
40-1
Raise Cain
Ben Colebrook
42-1
Jace's Road
Brad Cox
42-1
Rocket Can
Bill Mott
42-1
Skinner
John Shirreffs
45-1
Cyclone Mishief
Dale Romans
65-1
Wild On Ice
Joel Marr
70-1
Sun Thunder
Kenny McPeek
75-1
Continuar
Yoshito Yahagi
85-1
Mandarin Hero
Terunobu Fujita
85-1
Major Dude
Todd Pletcher
85-1
King Russell
Ron Moquett
125-1
