Kentucky Derby 2023 betting odds: Latest favorites and futures for top contending horses

There is less than a month left until the 2023 Kentucky Derby draw.

And barring any more defections between now and Saturday, May 6 — Blazing Sevens' scratch over the weekend was the first — the field of 20 horses is set for the the 149th running of the race at Churchill Downs.

But if you're looking to get your bets in on who will win the first leg of the Triple Crown, it's not too early. Sportsbooks are still updating their futures odds nearly two weeks ahead of race day, with Todd Pletcher's Forte the current favorite before post positions are drawn Monday, May 1.

But can another historic longshot, like Rich Strike in 2022, steal the show on the 1 1/4-mile dirt track?

Here are the latest betting odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Be sure to check back regularly for updated odds.

Here are the latest horse futures for the 149th Kentucky Derby as of April 24, according to Horse Racing Nation and Caesars Sportsbook. You can see the full list here.

Horse Trainer Current Odds Forte Todd Pletcher 2-1 Tapit Trice Todd Pletcher 6-1 Practical Move Tim Yakteen 9-1 Derma Sotogake Hidetaka Otonashi 12-1 Verifying Brad Cox 12-1 Angel of Empire Brad Cox 12-1 Kingsbarns Todd Pletcher 14-1 Two Phil's Larry Rivelli 22-1 Mage Gustavo Delgado 24-1 Confidence Game Keith Desormeaux 28-1 Hit Show Brad Cox 30-1 Reincarnate Tim Yakteen 35-1 Disarm Steve Asmussen 40-1 Lord Miles Saffie Joseph Jr. 40-1 Raise Cain Ben Colebrook 42-1 Jace's Road Brad Cox 42-1 Rocket Can Bill Mott 42-1 Skinner John Shirreffs 45-1 Cyclone Mishief Dale Romans 65-1 Wild On Ice Joel Marr 70-1 Sun Thunder Kenny McPeek 75-1 Continuar Yoshito Yahagi 85-1 Mandarin Hero Terunobu Fujita 85-1 Major Dude Todd Pletcher 85-1 King Russell Ron Moquett 125-1

