You BET that 2-point conversion mattered against the Seahawks

Seahawks 23

Eagles 9

4th quarter

Time remaining - 00:21

The Eagles have the ball at Seattle’s 33-yard line.

Carson Wentz throws up a prayer that’s tipped and then caught by Richard Rodgers. All that did was make the score 23-15 with 12 seconds to go.

But wait…. The Eagles were 6.5-point underdogs.

No way Doug Pederson goes for two… right?

Wrong!

Pederson for whatever reason opts for two and the Eagles convert it making it a 23-17 game.

Oh how the betting world was rocked! The Eagles cover the spread by a half point. One bettor in particular lost $500,000 on Seattle at -6.5-points.

🎴BIG BET at @BetMGM 🎴



$500,000 to win $454,545 on @Seahawks -6.5. 👀



+80% of bets are on Seattle to cover at BetMGM. — John Ewing (@johnewing) November 30, 2020

Obviously that individual had the money to afford such an enormous wager. Regardless, what a win for the sportsbooks. In fact, NBC Sports betting partner PointsBet stated 91% of the betting handle was placed on Seattle.

So Eagles fans who wagered on the Birds at +6.5 at least have a consolation prize in their pockets. However, the Eagles third straight loss now has them looking up at the Giants and the Washington Football Team in the standings.

The Eagles trail both teams by a half game and for the first time since October 22nd they are no longer the favorite on PointsBet to win the NFC East.

PointsBet

New York and Washington now both have odds of +210 ($10 bet to win $21) to be crowned division champs. Before Monday night’s kickoff the Eagles were the favorites at +150; however, that number has now increased to +250 ($10 bet to win $25).

The Eagles’ division odds could keep growing with a road trip next week versus Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Birds could use a little 2019 magic when they won at Green Bay 34-27 as 3.5-point underdogs.

