Bet $10 on any football game and win $200 in free bets*

BetMGM is offering a special promotion for this weekend’s football slate. New customers in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY who bet $10 on any football game this weekend will win $200 in free bets.*

Click the link, sign up for your new BetMGM account, deposit at least $10 via your preferred method and then place your first bet on any football game this weekend. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the bonus.

Here's what we are looking at this weekend:

Carolina Panthers (-3) over NY Giants

I’ve been on the Panthers all seven weeks, and I’m not sure if there’s a support group to help me. Either way, I don’t like this Giants team and they’ll be getting a Panthers team with its back to the wall.

I’ve done a 180 on this game since early in the week. The more I look at it, the more I don’t know how Miami beats a Falcons team that is rested and has played better lately.

LA Raiders (-3) over Philadelphia Eagles

The truth is, it’s a tough week in the NFL (and that’s the vast majority of my picks). Do I love the Raiders? Not really. But I do think they’re better than most people think and a field goal at home isn’t too much to give.

Chicago Bears (+12.5) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There are some huge spreads this week, and the Bears are the best of the big underdogs. They’re not bad. The Bucs have been overvalued this season in the betting market.

Cincinnati Bengals (+6.5) over Baltimore Ravens

Little worried about fading the Ravens after last week. But the Bengals are capable, and it’s still a Ravens team that was feasting on close games through five weeks.

*New users only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. Paid in free bets. Minimum deposit required. Visit BetMGM.com/YahooVIP for restrictions on free bets and full terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, PA & WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO, VA, & WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), or 1-800-889-9789 (TN).