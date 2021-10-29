Bet $10 on any football game and win $200 in free bets*

BetMGM is offering a special promotion for this weekend’s games. New customers in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY who bet $10 on any football game this weekend will win $200 in free bets.*

Click the link, sign up for your new BetMGM account, deposit at least $10 via your preferred method and then place your first bet on any football game this weekend. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the bonus.

Cowboys (-2) at Vikings

On Sunday night, bettors have to decide between a team that should be 5-1, and a team that is actually 5-1. The story of the Minnesota Vikings' season is what could have been, and that can be taken as a positive or a negative. The Vikings had one decisive win, over the Seattle Seahawks. Their other five games could have gone either way. Minnesota is 3-3 but could be 1-5 or 6-0 if just a few plays were different. They're that team this season.

The Vikings can show they're a lot better than their record, or that they are just another subpar team on Sunday night. They face the Dallas Cowboys and are a fairly light 2-point underdog at BetMGM. That seems light because the Cowboys are 5-1, and whether they're good or bad they never lack support at the betting window. If the Vikings want to be a playoff contender, Sunday night would be a good time to show it.

Falcons (-3) over Panthers

The Falcons aren't great but are playing better. Matt Ryan has warmed up, and a big part of that is the coaching staff finally using Kyle Pitts. Meanwhile, the Panthers are still without Christian McCaffrey, who is on IR and can't return until Week 9. Which means the offense could struggle again.

Dolphins (+13.5) over Bills

Story continues

Taking double-digit underdogs this season hasn't worked out yet. It's not a great spot for the Dolphins, coming off yet another loss with the Bills having a week off to think about their loss to the Titans in Week 6. Yet, it's still tough to take favorites giving this many points, no matter the record so far this season. This could be a pick I regret pretty early on Sunday.

49ers (-4) over Bears

One of these fanbases is going to be angry for another week. Both teams are disappointing in their own ways. I haven't yet given up on the 49ers being a good team this season.

Steelers (+3.5) over Browns

We'll see who plays for the Browns this week, but it'll be either Case Keenum or a compromised Baker Mayfield. Not that I trust the Steelers offense much, but their defense should keep the game close.

Lions (+3.5) over Eagles

You always worry about buying into a narrative. But this really does seem like a shot for the Lions to get that win that has eluded them. The Eagles are mediocre in all areas. If the Lions don't win here, it might be a while before they do.

Colts (-1) over Titans

This a great matchup. You can make a good case for either team, but the tiebreaker to me is urgency. If the Colts lose, they'll trail the Titans by three games in the AFC South and Tennessee will have the tiebreaker. The Colts need to win.

Bengals (-10.5) over Jets

The line keeps moving up, and it makes sense. How many points can we really expect from a Mike White-led Jets offense? It would seem 14 could be the high mark. And we know the Bengals can score.

Rams (-14.5) over Texans

Texans coach David Culley said quarterback Davis Mills will get most of the reps in practice this week, even though Tyrod Taylor has been designated to return off injured reserve. Either way the plan is bad: Taylor starting after weeks off without much practice, or Mills starting again.

Patriots (+6) over Chargers

I've gone back and forth on this game since discussing all of this week's lines with Scott Pianowski on our weekly betting podcast. I don't have a lot of confidence in the pick, but maybe the Patriots can run the ball and throw some things at Justin Herbert to keep it close.

Seahawks (-3.5) over Jaguars

Seattle isn't good. It's clear now how valuable Russell Wilson is. But if you're taking a 3.5-point underdog, you better believe they can win. And I don't believe the Jaguars can win this one.

Broncos (-3) over Washington

Where to even start with this one. Both teams are fading fast. There's not much to like with the Washington Football Team and it seems like the Broncos might consider a coaching change with a loss on Sunday. I'm only picking the Broncos because I have to choose one of the two sides. A reminder: You don't have to bet every game on the board.

Buccaneers (-5.5) over Saints

There won't be many "up" games for the Bucs. They're the clear division favorites and have shown last year's Super Bowl was no fluke. They're mostly in cruise control until the playoffs. But they might get up for this one. The major blemish on the Bucs' record last season was a regular-season sweep against the Saints. Maybe the Bucs got their revenge in the payoffs and that allowed them to move on emotionally, but I think they'll have some extra juice for this one. Also, the Saints aren't good on offense.

Giants (+10) over Chiefs

It's not like I love the Giants, but how can you take the Chiefs as a double-digit favorite after what we've seen this season? The Giants can score at times. The Giants won't be a comfortable side to be on but at this point, neither would the Chiefs.

-Frank Schwab

*New users only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. Paid in free bets. Minimum deposit required. Visit BetMGM.com/YahooVIP for restrictions on free bets and full terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, PA & WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO, VA, & WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), or 1-800-889-9789 (TN).