Bet $1 on Wizards-Celtics or Hornets-Pacers and get $100 in free bets*

Tuesday's Boston Celtics-Washington Wizards NBA play-in tournament game is a tricky one for handicapping. The Celtics are 2-point favorites at BetMGM, though it's hard to see how that's justified.

There's not much good to say about the Celtics. The Celtics went 1-5 down the stretch. They went 2-9 against the spread before covering in their final two (meaningless) regular-season games.

That's not a lot of respect for Washington, which was a betting dream the final weeks of the season. Not counting a meaningless regular-season finale, the Wizards had an 18-4-1 against-the-spread streak.

The Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers are almost flying under the radar. The Pacers were 3-point favorites at BetMGM on Tuesday morning.

Yet, it's still an interesting game, with the loser of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game going home and the winner advancing to face that Wizards-Celtics loser. The Pacers are 3-point favorites, and one trend of the play-in games stands out: The Hornets are 3-11 ATS as a road underdog since March 1. The Pacers are just 6-14 against the spread as home favorites so either way, you're fighting a bad trend.

Both teams have been up and down for weeks. It'll just be nice to bet an NBA game that has some urgency.

